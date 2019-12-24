What Is Open or Closed on Christmas Day 2019?

Christmas is often described as the most wonderful time of the year, but it can be stressful if you need to purchase a last-minute item and discover that most stores are closed. Where can one go to buy something on Christmas Day 2019? What’s open and what’s closed?

There are several places that remain open on Christmas Day, including retail stores, grocery stores and pharmacies. There are some chains that keep select locations open on Christmas Day, so it’s best to look up the location nearest you to determine whether it’s worth the trip.

Pharmacies Open on Christmas Day

CVS – CVS stores will be open from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm on Christmas Day. This does not include CVS stores that are located within Target Stores, as they are subject to the latter’s holiday schedule. You can click here and punch in your address to determine the specific hours of your nearest CVS.

– CVS stores will be open from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm on Christmas Day. This does not include CVS stores that are located within Target Stores, as they are subject to the latter’s holiday schedule. You can click here and punch in your address to determine the specific hours of your nearest CVS. Walgreens/Duane Reade – There are two Walgreens locations to watch for: the locations that are open 24/7 and the ones that operate with limited hours. The former will be open all day on Christmas Day, while the latter will be open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Click here to determine which is your nearest location.

– There are two Walgreens locations to watch for: the locations that are open 24/7 and the ones that operate with limited hours. The former will be open all day on Christmas Day, while the latter will be open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. Click here to determine which is your nearest location. Rite Aid: Rite Aid locations will be open on Christmas Day, and most of them will be open 24/7. Click here to determine the pharmacy hours of the Rite Aid closest you.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day

Albertsons – Alberstons locations are open on Christmas Day between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. Click here to punch in your address and zip code and determine which locations is nearest you.

– Alberstons locations are open on Christmas Day between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4 p.m. Click here to punch in your address and zip code and determine which locations is nearest you. Safeway – Some Safeway locations close on Christmas Day, but many of them do stay open until 5 p.m. To find out if your local Safeway is open or closed, visit the store locator here. You should call the phone number indicated for your closest store, just in case the holiday hours aren’t updated on the website.

Retail Stores Open on Christmas Day

Starbucks – Most Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day. There are some locations that will be closed, and store hours vary by location, so we recommend you click here to determine the hours of your nearest Starbucks.

– Most Starbucks locations are open on Christmas Day. There are some locations that will be closed, and store hours vary by location, so we recommend you click here to determine the hours of your nearest Starbucks. Dollar Tree/Family Dollar – Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will both be open on Christmas Day. Like Starbucks, however, only select stores will be welcoming customers inside, so it’s best to find the location nearest you and determine the specific hours.

Convenience Stores Open on Christmas Day

Cumberland Farms – Cumberland Farms will be open on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to midnight. Some locations will even be offering free coffee and hot beverages to those who show up on Christmas morning. Click here to find the location closest you.

– Cumberland Farms will be open on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to midnight. Some locations will even be offering free coffee and hot beverages to those who show up on Christmas morning. Click here to find the location closest you. 7-Eleven – Most 7-Eleven locations will be open all day on Christmas Day. There are a select few who may operate under reduced hours, so we suggest you click here and determine the schedule of your closest 7-Eleven.

– Most 7-Eleven locations will be open all day on Christmas Day. There are a select few who may operate under reduced hours, so we suggest you click here and determine the schedule of your closest 7-Eleven. Wawa – Wawa stores will be open during regular hours on Christmas Day, which includes 24-hour locations. Go to the store locator to find the Wawa store nearest you.

What Stores Are Closed on Christmas Day?

While numerous stores remain open (at least in a limited capacity), there are several places that will be closed throughout the country. They include: