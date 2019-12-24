Christmas Eve & Day TV Marathons, Movies & Specials 2019

It’s the holiday season and whoop-de-do and dickory dock, and don’t forget to… set your DVR if you can’t be in front of the TV for all of these great marathons and specials airing on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2019.
There is classic holiday fare like A Christmas Story, It’s a Wonderful Life, and the Christmas Eve midnight mass from the Vatican, plus a Christmas Day marathon of the Yule Log on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
If you like to take a break from all the holly and mistletoe, there are also marathons of the Harry Potter movies, the Hunger Games movies, the Twilight movies — even the Nightmare on Elm Street movies if you like your holidays with a side of horror.
There is also one college bowl game for the football fanatics in the house, plus the traditional Christmas Day NBA slate and the NCAA college basketball Diamond Head Classic tournament.
All times Eastern.
Tuesday, December 24
AMC: Christmas programming marathon, including The Year Without Santa Claus, The Polar Express, Elf, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 9:30 a.m. to midnight
Animal Planet: Amanda to the Rescue marathon, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Aquarium marathon, 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day
BBC America: Doctor Who marathon, 6 p.m. to midnight (continues on Christmas Day)
Bravo: The Real Housewives of Atlanta marathon, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Comedy Central: The Office marathon, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Discovery: Moonshiners marathon, 4 a.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
E!: Keeping Up with the Kardashians marathon, 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
ESPN: Hawaii Bowl between the BYU Cougars and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, 8 p.m.
Food Network: Christmas Cookie Challenge marathon, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
Freeform: Christmas programming marathon, including Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
FXX: The Simpsons complete series marathon is already running around the clock until New Year’s Eve
Hallmark/Hallmark Drama: There are holiday movies running all day
HGTV: Fixer Upper marathon, noon to 8 p.m.; Fixer to Fabulous marathon, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
ID: Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda marathon, 4 a.m. to midnight (continues the next day)
Lifetime: There are holiday movies running all day
MTV: Bad Santa movie marathon, 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
NBC: It’s a Wonderful Life, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Christmas Eve Midnight Mass from the Vatican, 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Oxygen: Chicago P.D. marathon, 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. the next day
Paramount: John Wick movie marathon, 1:30 p.m. to midnight
Sundance: White Christmas movie marathon, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. the next day
Syfy: A Nightmare on Elm Street movie marathon, 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day
TBS: Friends marathon, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon begins at 8 p.m.
TLC: Outdaughtered marathon, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
TNT: Supernatural marathon, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon begins at 9 p.m.
USA: Harry Potter movie marathon, 10:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day
VH1: Martin marathon, 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air marathon, 4 p.m. to midnight
Wednesday, December 25
ABC: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, 10 a.m.; NBA basketball from noon until midnight, Celtics at Raptors, Bucks at 76ers, Rockets at Warriors, Clippers at Lakers, Pelicans at Nuggets
AMC: Christmas programming marathon, including Four Christmases, White Christmas, The Polar Express, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, midnight to midnight
Animal Planet: The Zoo marathon, noon to 6 a.m. the next day
Comedy Central: Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special marathon, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cooking: Crazy Cakes marathon, noon to 7 p.m.
Discovery: Alaskan Bush People marathon, noon to 9 p.m.
E!: Parks and Recreation marathon, midnight to 6 p.m.
ESPN 2: Diamond Head Classic college basketball tournament; Third-place Game between at 6:30 p.m. with the finals between immediately following
Food Network: Guy’s Grocery Games marathon, 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
Freeform: Christmas programming marathon, including Disney’s Prep and Landing, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, and Home Alone, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Hallmark Movies: The Yule Log, 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HGTV: Property Brothers marathon, 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. the next day
History: The Men Who Built America marathon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ID: Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda marathon, midnight to 6 a.m. the next day
IFC: The Hunger Games movie marathon, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. the next day
MTV: Twilight movie marathon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the next day
Oxygen: Homicide for the Holidays marathon, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Syfy: Futurama marathon, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day
TBS: A Christmas Story 24-hour movie marathon runs until 8 p.m.
TLC: Untold Stories of the E.R. marathon, noon to 8 p.m.
TNT: A Christmas Story 24-hour movie marathon runs until 9 p.m.
USA: Harry Potter movie marathon, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
