Top Christmas Memes of 2019 Include Baby Yoda: Here Are the Best

Merry Christmas! Whether you’re spending the holiday with loved ones or friends, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year. And of course, that means it’s also a great time to share meaningful and funny memes for the holiday. Here are some of the best, including cats, fun holiday memes, and a selection of Baby Yoda Christmas memes.

Some Great Memes Feature Cats

Christmas wouldn’t be complete without some cat memes.

Here are some facts about Christmas.

All I want for Christmas is more cat memes. pic.twitter.com/bNRLlJwbNQ — Malarkey Snark (@FoundersGirl) December 14, 2019

Many people celebrate the holiday for religious reasons, including a commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. No, Jesus wasn’t actually born on December 25. But this is the date that Christians have chosen to remember His birth.

Of course, it’s always fun to learn some random Christmas facts too while you’re viewing memes. Did you know that the first artificial Christmas trees were made in Germany with goose feathers that were dyed green? We’ve come a long way since then.

About two billion Christmas cards are sent a year, some say. But now we also send e-cards and social media greetings.

And every present from the Twelve Days of Christmas song would equal 364 presents (that is, if you count 12 partridges total and so on.) Interestingly, the 12 days of Christmas actually begin on Christmas Day and last until January 6, known as Epiphany or the day when the Three Kings brought gifts to Jesus. Wouldn’t it be fun if we celebrated Christmas for 12 days starting December 25 rather than just one?

Other Memes Feature Baby Yoda

Your Christmas…..Merry may it be pic.twitter.com/KpuaPl3xTH — Jon DeSade (@JonDeSade) December 22, 2019

And no Christmas meme story would be complete without Baby Yoda.

Here are some more fun facts about Christmas too.

Some say that in the Twelve Days of Christmas song, the partridge in a pear tree symbolizes Christ, with the two turtledoves symbolizing the Old and New Testaments. Snopes says this isn’t correct.

Fun fact: reindeer shed their antlers around Christmas time. So if you see reindeer with antlers, they’re likely female.

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the tallest Christmas tree cut was a 221-foot Douglas Fir. It was at the Northgate Shopping Center in Seattle, Washington in 1950. Here are some more fun records.

6 year old me trying to catch Santa on Christmas Eve #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/uKQ3OajvI3 — Jacob Schneider (@Jacobe_1) December 13, 2019

The largest Christmas stocking is 168 feet 5.65 inches in length and 70 feet 11.57 inches in width. It was made by a volunteer organization in Italy on January 5, 2011. The event was for charity. The stocking was filled with balloons with sweets.

This Baby Yoda meme might be the cutest:

Baby Yoda’s first Christmas.

More Great Christmas Memes

Christmas meme for the day :-) pic.twitter.com/dcLN9n1Cef — 🎉Aleksandra Ray #Boston 🎉🍾🎄⭐️ (@AleksandraRay_) December 23, 2019

Would your Facebook statuses meet Santa’s approval?

And of course, something always goes wrong when you’re decorating.

Family: …who decorated the Christmas tree in homemade Jonas Brothers ornaments? Me: pic.twitter.com/GEbDlwYWyu — Jonas Brothers Meme Factory (@jbmemefactory) December 24, 2019

Here are some more fun Guiness records.

The largest Christmas snowflake is 10 feet 5 inches, made by Universal Studios Japan on October 28, 2019.

Me at 8:29pm on Christmas Day pic.twitter.com/xsBJqxt0xZ — Gavin & Stacey Memes (@Gav_Stace_React) December 21, 2019

The largest human Christmas tree was in India on December 19, 2015, made by Mission Chengannur and Sobhana George. It was made of school children from the Chnegannur village.

When someone says pigs in blankets aren’t the best part of Christmas Dinner pic.twitter.com/ABrsrZ0Txw — CampMeme (@CampMeme1) December 23, 2019

The largest artificial Christmas tree was in Sri Lanka on December 24, 2016. It stood 236 feet tall and was created by the Arjuna Ranatunga Social Services. It was part of a three-day carnival in Colombo.