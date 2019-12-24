Christmas Movies 2019: Top 10 Best to Watch for the Holidays on Netflix

The holiday season is the time to watch your favorite Christmas movies. Christmas 2019 is here, and Netflix has a number of festive films on its streaming platform for subscribers to watch and enjoy.

If you have a Netflix account and are looking for a holiday movie to watch this Christmas, here are the 10 best movies we’ve found among their seasonal offerings:

Klaus

Klaus | Official Trailer | NetflixThis holiday season, discover the unlikely friendship that launched a legend. Watch Klaus on #Netflix November 15th, 2019. #KlausNetflix When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy's worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, KLAUS co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.

This year for Christmas, Netflix released their original Christmas movie Klaus. The film’s gorgeous animation, heartwarming plot, and witty voice acting make it a great holiday movie for all ages. And since the movie had a limited theatrical release, it could be in contention for the fast-approaching award season.

The main characters are voiced by Hollywood heavyweights, including Jason Schwartzman, JK Simmons, Joan Cusack, and Rashida Jones.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Official Trailer #1 – Clint Howard Movie (2000) HDHow the Grinch Stole Christmas Trailer – Directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor, Bill Irwin, Clint Howard, Josh Ryan Evans. Inside a snowflake exists the magical land of Whoville. In Whoville, live the Who's, an almost mutated sort of munchkinlike people. All the Who's love Christmas, yet just outside of their beloved Whoville lives the Grinch. The Grinch is a nasty creature that hates Christmas, and plots to steal it away from the Whos which he equally abhors. Yet a small child, Cindy Lou Who, decides to try befriend the Grinch. Universal – 2000

The live-action family comedy How the Grinch Stole Christmas, adapted from the Dr. Seuss story for the screen in 2000, is on Netflix this holiday season. The movie stars Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor, and a very young Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who.

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch

If How the Grinch Stole Christmas isn’t for you but you still love the quirky Christmas story, the animated movie Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch is another option. The movie keeps a well-known story feeling fresh, and its characters are voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, and Rashida Jones.

White Christmas

White Christmas – TrailerTwo talented song-and-dance men (Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye) team up after the war to become one of the hottest acts in show business. One winter, they join forces with a sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen) and trek to Vermont for a white Christmas.

If you’re looking for a classic Christmas movie, Netflix doesn’t have very many options. They do, however, have the 1954 musical movie White Christmas. It stars Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, and Rosemary Clooney.

The Holiday Calendar

Over the past few years, Netflix has released a number of original holiday films that bring the Christmas spirit and play off the romantic nature of the holidays. One of those movies is The Holiday Calendar, which was released last holiday season. IMDb’s description of the movie’s plot reads “A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?”

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince | Official Trailer | NetflixRoyalty. Romance. And a really handsome prince. He's her most important assignment to date. Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king.

Since A Christmas Prince came out on Netflix in 2017, the streaming platform has released two more movies continuing its royal rom-com story – A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. This Christmas, start by watching the original and then move on to the sequels once you’re hooked!

Trolls Holiday

If your child is a fan of the Trolls animated movie, Dreamworks released Trolls Holiday, and the 26-minute musical kids special is available to watch on Netflix. This is a great option if you’re looking for a short movie to enjoy with your little ones, or if your Christmas plans don’t leave your family enough time to watch a full-length film.

Holiday Engagement

Holiday Engagement – Official TrailerThirty-something Hillary Burns has spent her life trying to get the approval of her parents, most specifically her judgmental mother, Meredith Burns, thus far without success. Part of that approval for Hillary is to marry the right man. That's why Hillary is so happy that she is engaged to successful lawyer Jason King, who she will bring home to meet the family for the first time at their Thanksgiving get-together weekend in a week's time. However, Hillary's life starts to fall apart when simultaneously she loses her part-time newspaper writing job when the newspaper itself folds, and Jason dumps her as he tries to focus on his career which is seemingly more important to him than Hillary. On the advice of her best friend Sophie, Hillary – who feels she can't go home without Jason, especially as her two sisters' lives seem to meet their mother's approval. Hallmark

Although Holiday Engagement was originally a TV movie for Hallmark, the romantic comedy is now streamable on Netflix.

The Princess Switch

Another popular Netflix original Christmas movie is The Princess Switch, starring Vanessa Hudgens and Sam Palladio.

According to IMDb, there will be a sequel to the movie, entitled The Princess Switch: Switched Again, released in 2020.

Get Santa

Get Santa – Trailer 1 – Warner Bros.UKIt's days before Christmas and reindeer are found running loose through the streets of London. Meanwhile an astonished 9 year-old Tom (newcomer Kit Connor) discovers Santa (Jim Broadbent) in the garden shed. He has crash-landed while test-driving his new sleigh and enlists Tom and his father Steve (Rafe Spall) to help him get back to Lapland. But what happens when Santa is arrested and thrown into prison? Will Steve and Tom be able to break him out in time for Christmas? Get Santa is a heart-warming and funny family adventure about a father and son reconnecting to discover the magic of Christmas. Written and directed by Christopher Smith, GET SANTA is produced by Liza Marshall (Before I Go To Sleep, Red Riding trilogy, Boy A), executive produced by Ridley Scott, Carlo Dusi, and co-produced by Andrew Litvin and Jack Arbuthnott for Scott Free London.

Get Santa came out in 2014, and is currently available on Netflix for the holidays. IMDb’s plot description of the family comedy reads “A father and son who team up to save Christmas once they discover Santa Claus sleeping in their garage after crashing his sleigh and finding himself on the run from the police.”