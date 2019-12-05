‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Netflix has just brought back its A Christmas Prince franchise with a third movie in the beloved series: A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby. Of course, there will be plenty of Easter egg inspirations to find as fans prepare for a new adventure by their favorite royal couple on streaming TV. Here’s a look at where the third movie was filmed and an introduction to the cast.

‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby’ Was Filmed in Bucharest

Just like the two movies before it, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (also referred to as A Christmas Prince 3) was filmed in Bucharest, Romania. The country they rule over, Aldovia, is not a real place. Aldovia is filmed in Bucharest, Romania.

Principal photography is taking place again in Peles Castle, ScreenRant shared. The movie began shooting in March, according to Film New Europe. In addition to Peles Castle, other locations included Bragadiru Palace, the Carol Davila Medicine and Pharmacy University, and the Cotroceni National Museum.

Peles Castle was decorated for Christmas in March for the filming, Romania Insider shared. The Royal Family of Romania gave permission for the filming.

Some scenes were filmed in the entrance and courtyard of the castle, Atlas of Wonders shared.

Cotroceni National Museum, another filming location, is housed at the Cotroceni Palace (which is also the residence of the President of Romania.) This is where interior shots for the castle were filmed.

The press conference was filmed at the Romanian Athenaeum, Atlas of Wonders shared.

Peles Castle in Romania is a popular location for rom-coms and Christmas films. Peles Castle was also seen in Hallmark’s A Princess for Christmas and Royal Matchmaker. So if it looks familiar to you, that’s why. Peles Castle is a former summer residence of King Carol I and Queen Elizabeth, and it was designed by German architect Johannes Schultz, House Beautiful reported. You’ll need to take a train to visit, because it’s in the foothills of the Bucegi Mountains.

In 2011, Romania Insider reported that despite tourists’ asking to have weddings in the castle, this was not going to happen. The castle became a museum in 1935 and was closed down in 1975 for renovations until 1990. It’s belonged to Romania’s Royal Family since 2007, but it was rented back to Romania for a time.

Bragadiru Palace, another filming location, is also known as the Colosseum Hall and is used for private events, like weddings, anniversaries, and other events.

Carol Davila Medicine and Pharmacy University (UMFCD), another filming location, is a public health sciences university in Bucharest, Romania. This was the location where the Prince had his coronation.

Cast Favorites Return

Cast favorites are back in this latest installment.

Rose McIver is Queen Amber. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Liv on iZombie. Her other credits include Daffodils, I’m Sorry, Once Upon a Time (Tinker Bell), Play It Again Dick, Masters of Sex, Super City, CSI, Maddigan’s Quest, and more.

Ben Lamb is King Richard. His credits include Endeavour, The Alienist, Knightfall, Victoria, Midsomer Murders, The White Queen (Anthony), and more.

Alice Krige is Queen Helena. Her credits include Carnival Row (Haurspex), The OA (Nancy Johnson), A Rose in Winter, Tyrant, The Syndicate (Lady Hazelwood), Spooks (Elena), Walking the Dead, Midsomer Murders, The 4400, The Line of Beauty, Deadwood (Maddie), Children of Dune, Star Trek: Voyager (Borg Queen), and more.

Honor Kneafsey is Princess Emily. Her credits include Sick Note, Slumber, Benidorm (Jodie), Black Work, Our Zoo (June), X Company, Miss You Already, and more.

Kevin Shen is King Tai. His credits include LA’s Finest, Close, Criminal Minds, EastEnders (Eddie), 24: Live Another Day, and more.

Momo Yeung is Queen Ming. According to IMDb, her credits include being a dancer on The Grind and a waitress on Stath Lets Flats. This is one of her biggest roles to-date.

Also starring are: