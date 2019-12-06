Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm” dropped as a surprise single at midnight on December 6. Swift announced the release of the song and accompanying music video just a day before, explaining on Twitter that she’d written the song over the previous weekend and didn’t want to wait a year to release it.

Swift tweeted, “When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs… just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm”

If there’s one thing that excites Swifties, it’s the knowledge that they’re going to access private footage of Swift’s life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Christmas Tree Farm Lyrics: ‘Take Me Back to That Little Farm

VideoVideo related to christmas tree farm: song meaning, lyrics, & easter eggs 2019-12-06T00:39:37-05:00

Here are the full lyrics to Christmas Tree Farm:

My winter nights are taken up by static

Stress and holiday shopping traffic

But I close my eyes and I’m somewhere else

Just like magic [Verse 1]

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

Where the people would come

To dance under sparkles and lights

Bundled up in their mittens and coats

And the cider would flow

And I just wanna be there tonight [Pre-Chorus]

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too [Chorus]

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true [Verse 2]

In my heart is a Christmas tree farm

There’s a light in the barn

We run inside out from the cold

In the town, kids are dreaming of sleighs

And they’re warm and they’re safe

They wake to see a blanket of snow [Pre-Chorus]

Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon

Mistakes are forgiven

And everything is icy and blue

And you would be there too [Chorus]

Under the mistletoe

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you”

Just being in your arms

Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true

Baby, yeah [Bridge]

And when I’m feeling alone

You remind me of home

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

And when the world isn’t fair

I pretend that we’re there

Baby, baby, Merry Christmas (To you)

[Chorus]

Under the mistletoe (To you)

Watching the fire glow

And telling me, “I love you” [Outro]

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (Darling)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

I love you

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas (I just want you to know)

Oh, baby, baby, Merry Christmas

Make every wish come true

I love you

Christmas Tree Farm Song Meaning

VideoVideo related to christmas tree farm: song meaning, lyrics, & easter eggs 2019-12-06T00:39:37-05:00

Swift’s first foray into Christmas music since her Christmas EP seems to be pretty straightforward. It talks about the Christmas tree farm in Reading, Pennsylvania she grew up on with her parents and brother, Austin, prior to moving to Nashville to pursue a songwriting career.

Swift sings, “Takes me back to that little farm

Where every wish comes true”

In the tweet releasing the song, Swift wrote, “I actually did grow up on a Christmas tree farm. In a gingerbread house, deep within the yummy gummy gumdrop forest. Where, funnily enough, this song is their national anthem.”

In 2016, Swift returned to her old home with Vogue, telling the magazine that she hadn’t returned in over a decade, since she’d left with her family at 14 years old. She said of the visit, “It’s such a surreal, emotional thing. When you’re a little kid, you’re riding the same roads to school every single day, hundreds of times. When you come back, you snap into that strange nostalgia.”

Christmas Tree Farm Easter Eggs: Who’s in the Video?

VideoVideo related to christmas tree farm: song meaning, lyrics, & easter eggs 2019-12-06T00:39:37-05:00

Swifties might be disappointed to see that Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, does not appear in any home videos in Christmas Tree Farm. Instead, all of the videos appear to be from Swift’s early years.

Swift’s mother, Andrea, appears prominently in the home videos, as does her father, Scott, and her brother, Austin. In one video clip, a young Swift receives a guitar as a Christmas gift, one of the only moments of the video that offers up greater symbolism beyond general festivity for the holiday season.

Jason Gay of Vogue described Swift’s hometown area in similarly festive fashion when he visited it in 2016. Gay wrote, “This area around Reading and its adjacent town, Wyomissing, is rich with pastoral roads marked by open fields and stone homes, and the kind of rolling countryside that makes you want to saddle up and ride a horse—which Swift did as a child.”

Perhaps intentionally, the only other music video Swift has ever released with home videos is The Best Day, which was released on the Fearless album and depicts the same period of Swift’s life.