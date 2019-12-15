Chuy Bravo Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsea Handler’s TV sidekick, Chuy Bravo, has died at age 63.

The Mexican-American actor was best known for his many appearances on Chelsea Lately from 2007 to 2014. According to his IMDB, he was next set to appear in the short film The One: Horror – Cupido, Divinitas.

Here’s what we know.

1. He Was Hospitalized on Saturday

According to TMZ, Chuy was visiting family in Mexico City when he was hospitalized for a terrible stomach ache on Saturday. The outlet reports that he was rushed to an emergency room in town. On Sunday, the family was told that Chuy passed away.

His exact cause of death is unclear this time.

2. He Starred in over 1,000 Episodes of ‘Chelsea Lately’

Chuy starred in over 1,000 episodes of Chelsea Lately.

Lately has yet to comment on Chuy’s passing. However, on December 7, she took to Instagram to post a birthday tribute to Bravo. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my OG Nugget @chuybravo. I love this picture because–not only does it look like Chuy just launched out of my peekachu, I look like a member of ZZ Top. Happy birthday Chuy, and thank you for 8 years of heavy petting.”

In a 2012 interview with Latina about how he landed the gig with Chelsea, Bravo shared, “I was working on a project back in the day and the director told me about the casting for Chelsea’s show. He said she was looking for a little person, and well, I thought, ‘why not?’ He introduced us and we hit it off right away. That was about seven years ago and we have been working together ever since.”

When he spoke to Radar Online earlier this month, Bravo explained that he and Chelsea hadn’t seen one another in person since his time on the late night show ended in 2014. “She is very busy,” Bravo explained. “We have both been busy trying to do our thing that we haven’t seen each other since. But we text, we call each other. She called me last week actually before my birthday. ”

3. He Has Appeared in a Number of Movies

Chuy has starred in a number of movies, including Austin Powers in Goldmember, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, The Rundown, The Sex Trip, and The Honeymooners, among others.

According to his Funny Farm Comedy Club bio, Bravo was born the youngest of seven brothers and sisters. He moved to the US with his family from Mexico when he was 15.

While he had a lot of success as an entertainer, he spent a number of years after high school providing janitorial services to local businesses. He also worked as an electro-mechanic assembling PC boards.

4. He Is a Prostate Cancer Survivor

In 2012, Chuy opened up to Latina.com about his medical history. He shared that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He added, “I’m also a recovering alcoholic and I was almost homeless at one point. I have been through a lot in my life, but I’ve overcome my struggles and now I’m finally living my life.” Asked what he believes led to his alcoholism, he said, “I was young and trying to follow a crowd. At the time, it was what my friends were doing so I was just trying to keep up. It ended up catching up with me in the long run.”

In December 2009, he launched The Little Nugget Foundation to help alcoholics with their recovery in Mexico. His Funny Farm Comedy Club bio reads, “The foundation is committed to opening a rehabilitation center in Chuy’s hometown of Tangancicuaro, Michoacan Mexico in the near future.”

5. He Was Born with Dwarfism

Bravo was born with dwarfism and stood at 4-feet 3 inches.

Over the course of his career, Bravo was successful in many respects. In 2013, he opened Chuy Bravo’s Taqueria, which Zagat describes as a tiny new spot for tacos, carne asada burritos, tortas, nachos and sopes.”

He also wrote a book that was released in 2010, titled “Little Nuggets of Wisdom.”

READ NEXT: Danny Aiello Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

