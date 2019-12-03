CMA Country Christmas 2019 Performers & Performances

There’s an all-star lineup of country musicians joining host Trisha Yearwood for the annual CMA Country Christmas musical special, which has helped usher in the official holiday season for 10 years on ABC. Here’s what you need to know about the performer lineup.

CMA Country Christmas 2019 features Christmas classics and festive one-of-a-kind collaborations by country artists including Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Runaway June, and more, plus pop star Tori Kelly, R&B legend CeCe Winans, and Tony-winning Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

So far, the show is keeping the actual song list mostly under wraps, but we do know that Lady Antebellum is taking on Bing Crosby’s iconic “White Christmas,” putting their own stamp on it with a little jazzy swing, and For King & Country is doing the classic ballad “The Little Drummer Boy.”

“Music, memories and enjoying the season with loved ones are what make Christmastime so special,” says Yearwood in a statement. “Hosting CMA Country Christmas is an opportunity to share joy and celebrate the holidays with friends and family everywhere.”

In an interview with Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, Yearwood adds, “I’m looking forward to everyone seeing the variety. If you’re not in the Christmas spirit, you will be after seeing this show … I think people will have a good time seeing all the collaborations.”

Yearwood calls it the “ultimate holiday event” in an Instagram post and she’s not wrong because in addition to stunning musical numbers and gorgeous costumes, the set is going to be dressed to the nines as well. CMA partnered with Balsam Hill to decorate the CMA Country Christmas stage again this year, using stunningly realistic Christmas trees and beautifully designed holiday décor.

To get ready for the festivities, check out this video of the stars making up their own impromptu rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” which is both hilarious and slightly terrifying at the same time.

Additionally, for the first time ever, the Country Music Association is selling a Tacky Country Christmas sweater that was designed by performers from the show. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to benefit music education students and programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. The sweater is on sale now via the CMA World website.

The 2019 CMA Country Christmas special airs Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

