CMA Country Christmas 2019 Time & Channel: When Is it On TV?

Get ready to usher in the holiday season with the 10th annual CMA Country Christmas special. The musical showcase airs Tuesday (Dec. 3) beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with a lead-in of Brad Paisley’s first ABC musical variety show, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special.

Hosted this year by Trisha Yearwood, the CMA Country Christmas celebration features performances by some of the biggest names in country music: Lady Antebellum, Rascal Flatts, Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Runaway June, and more, plus pop star Tori Kelly, R&B legend CeCe Winans, and Tony-winning Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth.

For the first seven years of the annual Christmas special, singer Jennifer Nettles took on hosting duties. But she stepped down in 2017 and passed the hosting baton on to Reba McEntire. McEntire hosted for two years and now it is Yearwood’s turn. Speaking with reporters ahead of filming the special, host Yearwood admitted she was nervous but says that a few nerves are a good thing.

“I think a little nervousness is good,” Yearwood says. “There’s this line in ‘Every Girl in This Town’ that says, ‘You got this baby, so what if you don’t?’ I think that we all have that thing. I don’t know, you probably do too. Hopefully, you do. You think everyone’s going to figure out, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing.’ There’s that moment where you do what you do, that you think, ‘Do I really know and why am I here?'”

She adds that the biggest thing that helped her get over her nerves was to help mentor other people on the show on overcoming their own nervousness.

“It’s been interesting that the thing that has helped me not be so nervous is especially on a show like this, to pick out someone younger than me who’s more nervous than me and go up to them and make them not be nervous. And that helps me. They don’t realize that it’s helping me,” says Yearwood.

Speaking with Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, Yearwood also says that she thinks this is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

“I’m looking forward to everyone seeing the variety. If you’re not in the Christmas spirit, you will be after seeing this show,” says Yearwood, adding, “I think people will have a good time seeing all the collaborations.”

