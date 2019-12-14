Are Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson Still Together? Yes.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have been one of the most notable celebrity couples of 2019. They announced their engagement earlier this year, and have spoken about one another during talk show appearances. But are they still together? Have Jost and Johannsson decided to call it quits or are they still engaged?

Yes, Jost and Johannson are still together. Despite their desire to keep their personal lives out of the limelight, the couple have shared brief glimpses into their romance and how they juggle their busy professional schedules.

Jost & Johansson Are Still Together & Engaged

Jost and Johansson met in 2010, when the former was hosting Saturday Night Live. “It was some dumb parody that [Colin] had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do,” Johansson told the Hollywood Reporter. “That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced.”

Jost and Johansson started dating in May 2017, but they did not make their relationship public until December. They announced their engagement in May 2019. Jost talked about the proposal, and how nervous he was to do it, during a stand-up performance in New York. “I’m getting married, and it’s such a crazy thing,” he remarked. “I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it … What could go wrong?’”

The Couple Met At an ‘SNL’ Taping In 2010 & Started Dating In 2017

Jost also joked about the advice he’s gotten from couples who have started a family together, saying, “Then you talk to someone who’s been married for five years, and they’re like, ‘Don’t rush into it … you have your whole life ahead of you. Don’t have kids. They’re the worst.’” Despite his apprehensions, Jost’s proposal was a success, and Johansson spoke about it positively during her recent appearance on Ellen.

“He killed it. It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,”the actress said. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still beautiful moment. It was very personal. It was a special moment. I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.

Johansson has been married twice before. She was married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and then to artwork curator Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. This will be Jost’s first marriage. He previously dated actress and fellow comedian Rashida Jones.