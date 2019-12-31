Costco & BJ’s Wholesale Hours Open New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you want to take advantage of some post-Christmas sales at your favorite local wholesale retail outlet, you’re in luck — Costco and BJ’s Wholesale are open on New Year’s Eve, though they both are closing early for the holiday. And only one of them has New Year’s Day hours.

A rep for Costco tells us, “We close early on New Year’s Eve, at 6 p.m. in your local branch. And we are closed on New Year’s Day.”

But BJ’s customers could do a little New Year’s Day shopping if they so choose. A rep for BJ’s tells us, “We are open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 1.”

Both stores resume regular business hours on Thursday, January 2.

As far as specials go, BJ’s is offering hundreds of clearance items right now, including patio sets, televisions, outdoor camping essentials, children’s toys, instant pots, waffle irons, microwaves, and more. The store is also offering free local grocery delivery with code “BJS2020FD” until January 22 ($35 minimum order).

Costco, meanwhile, is running its annual “Tech Days” sale until January 3, with special prices on televisions, surround sound systems, a large in-home wine refrigerator, hard drive storage systems, security systems, a mini grand piano digital bundle, and more. Costco is also still offering its holiday “treasure hunt” deals on jewelry, kitchen essentials, travel packages, and more.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

