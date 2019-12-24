Is Cumberland Farms Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Christmas Eve is here, and if you’re looking to pick up some last-minute ingredients for that big holiday meal, you may be in luck. Cumberland Farms will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, hours vary by location, so be sure to contact your local branch before bundling up and heading out.

A store employee from Cumberland Farms in Berwick, Maine, revealed to Heavy that Cumberland Farms stores will close at 11pm on Tuesday, and open back up at 8am on Wednesday, Christmas Day. Meanwhile, in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, a store employee said Cumberland Farms would be operating on its regular schedule both days– meaning it would close at midnight, and open back up at 5am. In Hartford, Connecticut, an employee of Cumberland Farms shared that stores in the area would operate on a normal schedule on Christmas Eve, and would open back up at 8 am on Christmas. The above information makes it clear that each store location differs from the next.

Read on for more holiday deals and giveaways at Cumberland Farms this season.

Cumberland Farms Will Be Giving Away Free Coffee on Christmas

From 8 am until closing time on December 25, customers who stop by Cumberland Farms’ participating locations will be treated to a free signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold Coffee, hot or iced, in any size. Those who aren’t fans of coffee can choose from options like tea and hot chocolate.

Cumberland Farms offers everything from food and candy to snacks and chilled drinks. It’s also a great breakfast spot and offers yogurt parfaits and breakfast sandwiches. There are nearly 600 retail Cumberland Farms locations across the Northeast states and Florida today, and nearly 9,000 people are employed by the company.

The Cumberland Farms website reads, “Starting with their small dairy farm in 1939, my grandparents promised that they would always give customers the best possible products for the best possible value. It is a promise our family still lives by every day.”

In early December, Cumberland Farms debuted their holiday products, which include a Spice Cookie Coffee, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and French Toast Breakfast Sandwich.

While the chain has not yet revealed how long these holiday favorites will be around for, they do write on their posters for Cookie Coffee that it will only be for a limited time.

The Company’s App Features a Gas Payment Program

As #2019 wraps, what is YOUR lifetime SmartPay savings looking like? There's still time to start: download the Cumberland Farms mobile app and use SmartPay to start saving 10 cents on every gallon of gas you buy at Cumberland Farms. https://t.co/CLGcGYJp8p pic.twitter.com/6CdUa1XdEC — Cumberland Farms (@cumberlandfarms) December 18, 2019

Cumberland Farms’ SmartPay Check-Link saves users 10 cents on every gallon of gas purchased at a Cumberland Farms location.

According to the Cumberland Farms website, for every 60 gallons purchased using the app, you can receive a free coffee, Chill Zone, pizza slice, or bottle water refill. To get started, all you need is a valid Driver’s license, a checking account or eligible prepaid NetSpend card, and a working email address. The gas payment program is free to enroll in and use and can be found on the Cumberland Farms mobile app.

To date, according to Convenient Store Decisions, it has been used to save users over $100 million in gas.

