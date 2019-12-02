Darcey Silva Boyfriend & Dating News: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Darcey Silva, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, appears to be dating somebody new following her split from British beau and fellow 90 Day co-star Tom Brooks. The reality star recently posted a now-deleted photo on Instagram which has fans questioning whether or not she is in a relationship with a new mystery man.

Rumors have also surfaced in recent months indicating Silva might be filming a new season of 90 Day Fiancé, further fueling speculation that she is dating and/or engaged to somebody new. Here’s what we know about Silva’s mystery beau:

A Reddit User Claims Silva’s New Boyfriend is a ‘Skinnier Version of Tom’ & Says She Was Spotted Filming With a TLC Crew in New York

According to TV Season Spoilers, Silva might already be filming yet another season of 90 Day Fiancé with a new man following her breakup with Brooks. A Reddit user named Meeamii claimed the reality star was dating somebody new in early October. The user wrote, “Boyfriend works in Williamsburg at a rooftop bar called west life. He also sent me a pic of her Louis Vuitton ;) hehe,” and added that the man looks like a “skinnier version of Tom.”

Comments on the Reddit thread were flooded with speculation about Silva’s new mystery beau. One user named Rogue Texan wrote, “Ugh, I can’t tell whether this is all staged and she likes to make money off of acting desperate and batshit insane, or if she really is like that. Judging by her new face though, I’d think the latter is more likely.”

Frauded by TLC also recently uploaded a photo of Silva filming in New York with a TLC crew. The photo, which can be viewed above, reads “Darcy [sic] spotted filming in NYC. No man in sight. Is she crying in that first picture?” followed by a series of 90 Day Fiancé hashtags.

Although there is speculation that Silva is filming a new season of the show, she could also have just been filming the TLC special on her love life, which airs tonight and is called “Darcey’s Continuing Journey.”

She Recently Posted a Now-Deleted Photo on Instagram of a Man Who She Called ‘My Love’

According to the 90 Day Fiance News Instagram page, Silva recently posted a now-deleted photo of a man named Michael who she called “my love.” The reality star also posted a video with her arm draped seductively over another tattooed arm, and captioned the clip “tattoos tell it all.” That video is still up on her page.

“Darceys new man,” the 90 Day Fiance Instagram post reads. “One of her deleted posts captioned ‘My love!’ & her recent video captioned ‘Tattoos tell it all.’ Do you think we’ll be seeing her on another season?!”

Silva has yet to confirm a relationship with a new man, so everything regarding her love life is speculation at this point. However, she did tell Entertainment Tonight that she will continue to look for love, despite her failed relationships. She stated, “I’m 45, guys. I’ve had two kids, I’ve been divorced, I’ve been through many relationships … I’m not giving up, no matter what. I’m going to keep fighting. Love is on my heart always.”

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TLC to catch “Darcey’s Continuing Journey” and see how her love story plays out in the end. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Robert’s Son’s Grandmother is Porn Star Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé

