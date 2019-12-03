Darius Rucker & Hootie and the Blowfish’s Tour 2020 Dates

Darius Rucker has experienced success, both as part of a band and on his own with a solo music career. Over a career that has spanned decades, the singer not only reached fans in the pop genres, but expanded his work to country music. The genre embraced him and he has become a mainstay at special events and concerts for the most popular artists.

The singer became a member of the Grand Ole Opry and he revealed in an interview with The Greenville News that the honor went deeper than just music. “Coming into country music as an African-American, I didn’t expect much, and I was just really glad that somebody was letting me make a record,” Rucker told the outlet of his early work with the genre. “So when I came and started having hits and everything, you’re like, ‘Wow, what’s happening?’ … I guess when I got the Opry induction was that moment where I really realized it was a real success,” he added.

Rucker’s Concerts Have Been a Favorite With Fans and Music Critics

Solo shows for Rucker have been met with positive reviews. Bryan Joe Corder wrote of a 2018 date, “It would seem fitting that it was the 10 year anniversary to the day that Darius would shed the “Hootie” name and become a Nashville country sensation, and we were glad to be there to help him celebrate the uber success he has had all along the way.” Morning Call’s John J. Moser wrote of another performance, “It helped that Rucker has such good material, and he tapped it well, playing every one of his six No. 1 country hits and the highest-charting ones beyond them. Even he was dancing to the fun “Radio” and the infectious “Alright” and “Come Back Song,” with more sweet mandolin, was a fun audience sing-along.”

Darius Rucker 2020 Tour Dates

February 16th, 2020 2020 DAYTONA 500 Daytona, Florida

March 13th, 2020 C2C MUSIC FESTIVAL Dublin, Ireland

March 14th, 2020 C2C MUSIC FESTIVAL London, UK

March 15th, 2020 C2C MUSIC FESTIVAL Glasgow, UK

May 7th, 2020 KYLE RUDOLPH CHARITY CONCERT Cincinnati, Ohio

June 6th, 2020 CAROLINA COUNTRY MUSIC FEST Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

June 11th, 2020 HARRAH’S STIR COVE Council Bluffs, Iowa

June 12th, 2020 WINSTOCK COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL Winsted, Minnesota

June 13th, 2020 JJ’S WAGON WHEEL BOURBON EXPERIENCE Sioux Falls, South Dakota

August 15th, 2020 CHOCTAW GRAND THEATER Durant, Oklahoma

Hootie and the Blowfish do not have any 2020 tour dates, but that isn’t stopping Rucker from hitting the road. He’s got both American and European dates scheduled for 2020. The Daytona 500 date is a special one for the performer. It’s a pre-race show that helps welcome a new season of NASCAR racing for fans around the country. “Darius Rucker’s appeal is massive, encompassing fans of both rock and country music, making him a perfect fit for fans attending ‘The Great American Race,’” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said in a statement about Rucker’s planned appearance. “A talent like this is rare. Darius is a true American success story and we are proud to welcome him back once again,”he added. Anyone who purchases UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access can see the show, as well as the driver introductions.

Rucker is also big in giving back to the community with performances and concerts that helps out various charities. One of his dates for 2020 does just that as he takes the stage for the Kyle Rudolph Charity Concert in May of 2020. Rudolph, a football player for the Minnesota Vikings, recruited the singer to headline the show. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Altiora Fund. Its purpose is assisting students at Elder High School and will ensure a much needed fitness center is completed.