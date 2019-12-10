David & Annie Update on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Together?

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together today and stronger than ever judging by their social media accounts and interactions on Pillow Talk. The couple first appeared on the fifth season of the original 90 Day Fiancé franchise and then again on season 3 of Happily Ever After; fans loved the couple so much that the network brought them back again for two seasons of Pillow Talk.

David and Annie first connected through a mutual friend in Thailand, and although the two have dealt with a few rocky patches in their relationship, including some financial hardships, they worked through their issues and remain together today. The reality stars married on November 1, 2017 and have been going strong since.

TLC is airing a special tonight titled “David & Annie: The Full Story,” so fans might be wondering where the couple is now. Here’s what we know about the reality stars today:

David Was Jobless & Struggled to Pay for Annie’s Dowry When They First Got Together

Although the couple was clearly head-over-heels crazy about each other from the very beginning, David struggled to afford the new life he was trying to build with his then-fiance. When David and Annie first met and fell in love, the Louisville-native was in between jobs and could barely afford to pay for Annie’s K-1 visa, let along the dowry her family expected for her hand in marriage.

“Annie and I met through a mutual friend in Thailand. She was just so sweet and she made me feel so young,” David revealed to In Touch Weekly in April. “After I proposed to Annie, we filed for the K-1 visa so that we could get married in the USA, but first I had to pay a dowry to her parents,” David explained, noting that the total sum was between $23,000 to $25,000 for her dowry. “Coming back to the US, it’s been pretty tough,” he added.

The couple also struggled to find a place to live when Annie first arrived in the U.S., as David didn’t own his own home and wasn’t working at the time. Luckily, a friend of David’s swooped in and saved the day by offering to let the reality couple crash in a refurbished fire house until they got their affairs in order.

Although David and Annie had a rocky road to their “happily ever after,” they both landed on their feet and are better than ever these days. The couple recently relocated to Arizona and they currently appear on the popular spinoff series 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, which follows fan-favorite stars discussing current episodes of the show.

The Reality Stars Frequently Post Updates on Instagram for Fans

Aside from their time on Pillow Talk, David and Annie can often be found on Instagram giving viewers updates on their lives, uploading cameo videos for fans and posting sweet photos with gushy captions about how much they love each other.

“Happy Anniversary to my Queen,” David wrote on a throwback wedding photo of the two together. “On November 1st 2017 I won the lottery when you said I Do. It was not easy at 1st but you have stood beside me through thick and thin. I am so blessed to say you are not just my wife but my best friend and partner. I love you so much my Teerak.”

Annie also had a few words for her husband on their anniversary; the reality star wrote, “Thank you for everything you make me so happy since we met. I remember when I said yes to you not everybody happy about our relationship but we have proved to them and thank you for standing next to me. Life has ups and downs but we’re sticking together. To me when I got married I want to marry you for life! Love to wake up next to you every morning. You are my love my soul my rock my king my baht man and my buddha.”

Tune in tonight at 8/7c on TLC to catch “David & Annie: The Full Story” and see how their love story plays out in the end. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

