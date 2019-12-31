Is Denny’s Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re craving some Denny’s and the nostalgia of a red booth, or you just want to make your holiday dinner simpler, Denny’s has options for you. Most Denny’s are open on both New Years Eve and New Years Day.

“Most Denny’s are open 24/7, 365 days a year, but check with your local Denny’s to see if they are participating in the holiday hours,” a statement provided to Heavy said.

You can check the hours at your local Denny’s here.

“At Denny’s, it’s important to us that guests feel like family. During such a meaningful time as the holidays, Denny’s welcomes guests to share a Christmas dinner with us or enjoy one of our festive holiday meals at home with their loved ones,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s, according to a press release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Most Denny’s Locations Are Open 24 Hours a Day, Even on New Years

Denny’s is the place to stop for a late-night bite, an early morning breakfast, even on New Years. Most Denny’s locations are open 24 hours a day, every day of the year. That means Denny’s is open on both New Years Eve and New Years Day.

It’s always a good idea to check your local restaurant location on major holidays before you bundle up and hit the road. Look up your local store here for the most accurate hours, or give your local Denny’s a call to be extra sure.

“Want to skip the cooking all together? Denny’s locations nationwide are welcoming guests Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and will offer delivery via Denny’s on Demand,” a press release said.

Denny’s Delivers Through Denny’s on Demand

I don’t know who needs to hear this but you can make snowballs out of mashed potatoes — Denny's (@DennysDiner) December 28, 2019

Having a delicious meal at Denny’s is even easier now. Denny’s is offering delivery through its online platform and app, Denny’s on Demand.

“For more than 60 years, Denny’s has been feeding America whatever they want, whenever they want it. Now, with ‘Denny’s on Demand’ fans can order the diner food they crave, wherever they crave it. Starting today, America can enjoy Denny’s anywhere thanks to the new ordering platform, offering guests a quick and easy way to place a mobile or online order for takeout or delivery* of their favorite menu items. Whether it’s pancakes by the pool, burgers on the beach or coffee on the couch, Denny’s is bringing the diner right to your door, 24/7,” a press release said.

So, if you want to celebrate the new year with pancakes, but don’t want to leave the house, there’s no need to worry.

“Denny’s has always been a place where America can come and get their favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes, literally at any time of day or night,” said John Dillon, @DillonJohnW, chief marketing officer for Denny’s, according to the press release. “With ‘Denny’s on Demand,’ we’ve taken that same ‘always open’ philosophy that is synonymous with our brand and expanded it to easy-to-use technology, bringing access to our craveable diner fare straight to our guests’ fingertips. With the menu variety we naturally provide, America no longer has to compromise when it comes to getting the food they want, exactly when and where they want it. Whether it’s a Grand Slam® for dinner, a Fit Slam® for breakfast, all-new Pancakes at 3 a.m., one of our delicious burgers, or all of the above, the options are endless and now truly the world is your diner.”

