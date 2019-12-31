Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019-2020: Time & Channel

Happy New Year! Tonight is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020. The event will start at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. Read on for more details about the hours the event is airing, the channel in your region, and more.

The Event Begins at 8 PM Eastern

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, taking you through midnight your time. Viewers will be able to watch the ball drop in Times Square live.

In the Central time zone, that’s a 7 p.m. Central start time, with the event taking you through your midnight celebration.

Mountain time zone viewers can start watching at 7 p.m., according to TV Guide’s listing, and the event will last until 1:13 a.m. for them.

Pacific time zone (West Coast) viewers can watch starting at 8 p.m. Pacific. TV Guide lists the event as going until 1:09 a.m. Pacific.

For viewers in Hawaii (HT time zone) the special will start at 6 p.m. on ABC, with a 30-minute break for local news at 9 p.m. The event will air until 12:13 a.m., according to TV Guide.

Viewers in Alaska can start watching at 7 p.m. according to TV Guide’s listing, until 1:13 a.m.

Each time zone will have a 30-minute break in the evening for local ABC news and then the event will resume.

The event is airing on ABC. To find out what channel tonight’s event is on in your region, go to ABC’s channel finder and locate your local station and channel.

Details About Tonight

Ryan Seacrest will host the party that shows the ball dropping in Times Square.

The event will last more than five hours and co-host Lucy Hale will accompany Ryan Seacrest in Times Square. Here’s the lineup, according to Deadline:

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1: 8-10 p.m. Eastern

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2: 10-11 p.m. Eastern

Thirty-minute break for local news

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1: 11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. Eastern

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2: 1:09 a.m.-2:13 a.m. Eastern

Ciara will host the West Coast celebration for the third year in a row, Deadline reported. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will be among the performers who join her.

Billy Porter will host the Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, accompanied by Sheryl Crow and Usher.

This is the show’s 48th anniversary. Performers include Post Malone, BTS, Sam Hunt, and Alanis Morissette and the Jagged Little Pill’s Broadway cast, ABC 7 reported. The Jonas Brothers will perform in the Eastern time zone.

YouTube is a sponsor of tonight’s event and will be sharing trends and stories during the live broadcast. Of course, you’ll want to watch live so you don’t miss a thing. You never know what might happen during a live New Year’s broadcast as the clock turns and 2020 begins.

