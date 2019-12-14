Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions for December 13, 2019?

Friday night’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot is finally getting larger in size with an estimated $340 million. It’s been some time since Mega Millions got this large. Do we know yet if anyone won the Mega Millions jackpot? So far, we don’t know if anyone won tonight’s Mega Millions for December 13, 2019. It typically takes one to two hours for results to come in, sometimes longer if more people take part in the drawing. Read on for more details.

Mega Millions Winners Are Typically Announced Within One to Two Hours of the Drawing

Mega Millions lottery results are typically announced within one to two hours of the drawing. The drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern every Tuesday and Friday, which means the results are typically announced by 1 a.m. Eastern. So you can expect to know if anyone won between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. Eastern tonight. This typically is only delayed if an uncharacteristically large number of people decide to take part in the lottery.

The winning numbers for December 13, 2019 were 17 – 21 – 29 – 39- 56 and a Mega ball of 22.

Typically once it’s known that one winning ticket was sold, Mega Millions updates its website to show the jackpot is starting over at $40 million. Mega Millions’ website currently just reads that the estimated jackpot for Tuesday is “Pending.”

Back in October 2018, Mega Millions reached a jackpot level of more than $1 billion, which just about tied Powerball for the largest jackpot in U.S. history. Mega Millions’ jackpot was $1.6 billion and it was won by someone in South Carolina.

Powerball’s largest jackpot was in January 2016, when it was $1.6 billion too. Back then, in January 2016, the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot was split among three winners in Tennessee, Florida, and Chino Hills, California. The first to claim their prize were John and Lisa Robinson from Tennessee, who appeared on the Today show two days later. The Robinsons said they intended to continue working, pay off their mortgage, and help with their daughter’s student loans.

Since Mega Millions changed the jackpot rules in October 2017, we can expect a better chance that the jackpots will get bigger and bigger and break more records over time.

This is the largest Mega Millions since June, when $522 million was won by Laarni Bibal of San Diego, California.

The odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.6 million, which are actually less than the odds of winning the Powerball, which is 1 in 292.2 million.

In order to win the jackpot, you’d need to match all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball.

