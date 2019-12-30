Watch Disney World & Epcot New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2019-2020

The happiest place is on Earth is also one of the best places to ring in the New Year. The 2020 festivities at the Walt Disney World Resort and Epcot Center include huge dance parties and fireworks displays that run on both December 30 and December 31.

At the Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida, there are dance parties happening in Frontierland and Tomorrowland. Then there are the Fantasy in the Sky Fireworks at 6 p.m. and midnight. Meanwhile, in Epcot Center, there is a countdown in each country’s respective pavilion as it hits midnight in different timezones around the world. There is also live music at the America Gardens Theatre and a midnight countdown to 2020 and New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the World Showcase Lagoon.

You can catch all the action in the live streams below. The Monday, December 30 stream starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with a second 11:40 p.m. ET/8:40 p.m. PT show later in the night. The Tuesday, December 31 stream also begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, with a second show ringing in the new year just before midnight.

There are all kinds of New Year’s packages and parties at the Walt Disney World resorts, including dancing on the boardwalk and a fine dining experience at Narcoossee’s, the restaurant at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. All the details can be found at the Disney World website.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

