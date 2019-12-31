‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Schedule: Dates & Titles for Episodes 1, 2 & 3

Happy New Year’s! Doctor Who Season 12 is almost back on BBC America. Read on for details about the season’s schedule, including for Episode 1. This article will have minor spoilers for upcoming episodes.

Episode 1 Airs on New Year’s Day

The Season 12 premiere will air on New Year’s Day. So on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, you can tune in at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America to see the new season of Doctor Who. The episode will end at 9:26 p.m. Eastern. So it’s nearly 90 minutes long. Don’t turn off the TV too soon if you’re watching live.

To find what channel BBC America is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel BBC America is on in your region.

After Episode 1 airs, BBC America will air an encore of the Season 11 premiere from last year, which was called “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.”

The Season 12 premiere is called “Spyfall, Part 1.” The description reads: “Intelligence agents around the world are under attack from alien forces, so MI6 turn to the only people who can help: the Doctor and friends. As they travel the globe looking for answers, attacks come from all sides.”

Episode 2 Will Then Air Five Days Later

After that, you won’t have to wait too long until you can see Episode 2. Episode 2 will air five days later on January 5, 2020. That means that even though you’re watching the first episode on a Wednesday, you’ll get to see the conclusion of the two-parter on Sunday night.

Spyfall Part 2 will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America and last until 9:27 p.m. Eastern. It’s called “Spyfall, Part 2.”

Sundays will then be the regular schedule for new Doctor Who episodes, where they will air every Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Episode 3 Might Be the Scariest of the Season

But don’t get too comfortable with this new schedule. Episode 3 will air on January 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern on BBC America, but it won’t be a lighthearted watch. In fact, it might be the scariest episode of the season or of any Doctor Who. Showrunner Chris Chibnall told Radio Times that this one is going to be terrifying. It’ll be called Orphan 55 and it was written by Ed Hime, who also wrote It Takes You Away in 2018.

Chibnall told Radio Times: “there are some monsters in that that are terrifying! They were there on-set, they’re practical monsters.”

Jodie Whittaker said about the monsters: “I was actually really scared when I saw one of them – I bricked it, I proper bricked it!” Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh also told Radio Times that they were scared during filming, so this is going to be pretty intense.

Another fun piece of information: James Buckley of White Gold and The Inbetweeners will be appearing in the series sometime this season, Digital Spy reported.

Watch ‘Doctor Who’ in Theaters

Fathom Events is going to screen the first two episodes of Season 12 in theaters if you want to watch Doctor Who on the big screen, Den of Geek reported. Both will be in theaters on January 5, and it will be followed by a live Q&A with Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, and Mandip Gill, aired live from the Paley Center for Media in New York. You can get tickets on Fathom Event’s website here.

