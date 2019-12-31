Does UPS Deliver Packages on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

If you’re waiting on a package from UPS and it hasn’t come in yet, you might be waiting until the end of the holiday season. UPS offers limited pick-up services on New Years Eve, 2019, but they do not deliver on New Years Day 2020.

Although Christmas has ended, the holiday shopping season is in full swing. Many people are purchasing items using holiday gift money and gift cards. The holiday shopping season was cut short this year. The time between Thanksgiving and New Years was six days shorter than in 2018, and the shortest season since 2013. Not only did that mean shoppers had nearly one week less to shop, (aside from early bird shoppers who started before Thanksgiving,) but it also meant delivery services had six fewer days to deliver a record number of packages, according to USA Today.

Although UPS is not delivering on its regular schedule Tuesday, December 31, 2019 or Wednesday January 1, 2020, there is additional information that could apply to your order. Here’s what you need to know:

UPS Is Continuing Delivery for ‘Critical’ Orders New Years Day

Although there is no delivery service for most UPS orders on New Years Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, UPS will make exceptions for some deliveries. The UPS website says, “January 01, 2020: New Year’s. UPS holiday. No UPS pickup or delivery service. UPS Express Critical® service is available. Call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com. January 02, 2020: Normal UPS service resumes.”

UPS critical services offer a wide range of services to UPS customers through UPS Express Critical.

The website says, “UPS Express Critical can make a difference in your organization’s time-sensitive shipping activities. Leveraging our extensive logistics and communications network, our team can handle a one-time urgent shipment or create a customized, high-priority solution based on your requirements.”

UPS Is Offering Limited Services on New Years Eve

UPS is offering limited pickup services for New Years Eve that must be prearranged. The UPS website says:

December 31, 2019: New Year’s Eve. Limited UPS® service.

Pickup service available for Air and international Air packages only if prearranged by Friday, Dec. 27. UPS On-Call Pickup® service and UPS Drop Boxes are available for UPS® Air and international Air packages. Delivery of UPS Air and international Air packages only. Air Service Modifications are in effect for today: The commitment times for UPS Air and international Air shipments will be extended as follows: UPS Next Day Air® Early and UPS Worldwide Express Plus®: extended 90 minutes

All other UPS Air and international Air services: extended to end of day.

Packages shipped after December 27 might have delays. The UPS website says, “Due to increased volume during the holiday season, service modifications will be in effect for some packages tendered through December 27. During this time, a limited number of packages with certain origins and destinations may experience additional time in transit. Please also note that the UPS Service Guarantee is subject to suspension or modification during certain dates of the holiday season.”

