Don Imus Dead: Veteran Radio & TV Host Dies At Age 79

John Donald Imus, best known for his radio show “Imus In the Morning” passed away on December 27. “Veteran radio and TV broadcaster Don Imus died this morning. He was 79. He had been in the hospital since Christmas Eve, according to a statement from his family,” tweeted CNN correspondent Brian Stelter.

Born in Riverside, California, on July 23, 1940, Imus served in the Marine Corps before setting off on his career as a TV host, recording artist and author. He was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989. Often referred to as the “Shock Jock,” Imus is survived by his wife Deirdre Imus, whom he married in 1994, and his children, Frederick, Elizabeth, Ashley and Tony.

Imus had a controversial 50-year career on the radio, his racially charged comments about the Rutgers Women’s basketball team in 2007 encouraged Reverend Al Sharpton to call for audiences to boycott “Imus In the Morning,” which led to him being fired by CBS radio.

However, Imus’s show continued to air on other stations. During his final show in March 2018 he said, “I know you’re going to miss me, but . . . but you have no idea how much I’m gonna miss you.”

Here’s what you need to know about Don Imus:

Imus Had a Net Worth of $45 Million

After five decades on the radio and three published novels, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth at the time of his death was around $45 million.

Before making it big in radio, Imus was an actor and singer-songwriter. He got his first radio job as a DJ in 1968. He then worked at KJOY radio in Stockton, but was fired after saying the word “hell” on air. When Imus started at KXOA in Sacramento, his propensity for jokes and pranks made him a ratings hit.

In 1971, he joined WNBC radio in New York and his show “Imus.. In The Morning.. Imus In the Evening” started to air nationally.

Imus Was Diagnosed With Stage 2 Prostate Cancer in 2009

Radio's Don Imus Reveals Prostate CancerDon Imus said he has prostate cancer, but the radio personality expressed confidence in a full recovery. Imus, 68, made the announcement Monday on his morning show from New York. (March 16) 2009-03-16T21:25:45.000Z

Imus, who had a history of alcoholism and drug use, announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer at age 68. He opened up about his prognosis on-air saying, “I think it was all the stress that caused this.”

“The day you find out is fine,” he continued. “But the next morning when you get up, your knees are shaking. I didn’t think I could make it to work.” But added that he had “great confidence in my doctors. I’ll be fine. If I’m not fine, I won’t be fine. It’s not a big deal. The prognosis couldn’t be better.”

Imus Was First Married To Wife Harriet Showalter

The radio host married Harriet Showalter in 1969, and they were married for 10 years before divorcing in 1979. At the time of their union, Showalter had two daughter from a previous relationship, Nadine and Toni. They had two more children together, Ashley and Elizabeth.

Imus remarried on December 17, 1994, to Deirdre Coleman, and they welcome a son Frederick in 1998. Later on they adopted another son, Zach. They were still together at the time of Imus’s death.

Imus Called The Rutgers Basketball Team ‘Nappy Headed Hoes’

Imus Calls Girls Nappy Headed Hoes & Jjiggaboos!?On the April 4 edition of MSNBC's Imus in the Morning, host Don Imus referred to the Rutgers University women's basketball team, which is comprised of eight African-American and two white players, as "nappy-headed hos" immediately after the show's executive producer, Bernard McGuirk, called the team "hard-core hos." Later, former Imus sports announcer Sid Rosenberg, who was filling in for sportscaster Chris Carlin, said: "The more I look at Rutgers, they look exactly like the [National Basketball Association's] Toronto Raptors." McGuirk referred to the NCAA women's basketball championship game between Rutgers and Tennessee as a "Spike Lee thing," adding, "The Jigaboos vs. The Wannabees — that movie that he had." Imus initially was given a two-week suspension for calling the Rutgers women's basketball team "nappy-headed hos" on the air last week, but outrage continued to grow and advertisers bolted from his CBS radio show and its MSNBC simulcast. "There has been much discussion of the effect language like this has on our young people, particularly young women of color trying to make their way in this society," CBS President and Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves said in announcing the decision. "That consideration has weighed most heavily on our minds as we made our decision." Rutgers women's basketball team spokeswoman Stacey Brann said the team did not have an immediate comment on Imus' firing. 2007-04-12T22:20:59.000Z

An unfortunate, and one of the most controversial moments in Imus’s career happened on April 3, 2007, while he was discussing the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. The radio host called them “nappy headed hoes” while adding “the girls from Tennessee, they all look cute, you know.” His initial defensive response to the backlash only continued fire the flames, and he eventually issued the following apology:

“I want to take a moment to apologize for an insensitive and ill-conceived remark we made the other morning regarding the Rutgers women’s basketball team, which lost to Tennessee in the NCAA championship game on Tuesday,” he said. “It was completely inappropriate and we can understand why people were offended. Our characterization was thoughtless and stupid, and we are sorry.”

After he was fired by CBS, he sued them for wrongful termination, and wanted the remaining $40 million on his contract. The parties reached a settlement, which cleared Imus to return to the airwaves with another media outlet.

