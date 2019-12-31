Watch Dubai New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2019-2020

In recent years, the United Arab Emirates has become a premier spot for New Year’s Eve celebrations. For 2019-2020, there are fireworks planned at 25 different locations across the country, including at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, located in downtown Dubai, the capital city of the UAE.

According to the Dubai Police (via Gulf News), over 1.6 million spectators are expected across the 25 locations. They will be providing over 3000 officers and hundreds of police patrols to ensure the safety of all those in attendance. If you can’t be there in person, here’s a live stream for the Burj Khalifa event. It goes live at 8:45 p.m. local time (11:45 a.m. ET) and the fireworks begin roughly three hours later.

Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai 2020 New Year's DisplayEXPERIENCE THE EXCEPTIONAL AS BURJ KHALIFA & DOWNTOWN DUBAI LIGHT UP THE SKY! Join us 31 December and witness a spectacular New Year’s Eve display. Wherever you are in the world – tune in as we’ll be Live Streaming the event on the Downtown Dubai YouTube channel. #BeThere #MyDubaiNewYear 2019-12-28T06:46:26.000Z

In addition to the fireworks, White Beach will host R&B stars Nelly and Ne-Yo. Barasti Beach will host DJs Jonas Blue and Jax Jones, while the Emirates Golf Club is welcoming tribute acts to Elvis Presley and Madonna. Zabeel Park will host a Bollywood party with music and an array of food vendors. These are just a few of the many parties available to tourists and citizens alike on New Year’s Eve this year — more events available here.

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.

READ NEXT: Watch the Disney World and Epcot Center New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream