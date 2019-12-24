Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

Christmas Eve is finally here, and if you’re looking to run out and grab a cup of coffee, you may just be in luck. Most Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A spokesperson for Dunkin’ tells Heavy.com, “Dunkin’ store hours vary by location. While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin’ Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting.”

As Dunkin’ Donuts stores are independently owned, “the operating schedule of each location varies,” the rep shared. You can check the hours of your local store by using this store locator.

A store employee from Dunkin’ Donuts in Los Angeles, California, states that Dunkin’ Donuts will operate from 5am to 3pm on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In Bridgewater, New Jersey, meanwhile, a store employee shares that Dunkin’ will run on a normal schedule on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. In Houston, Texas, a store employee shares that Dunkin’ will be open from 4am to 10pm on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

There Are over 12,000 Dunkin’ Donuts Locations in 36 Countries

Today, there are over 12,000 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in over 36 countries. The coffee house was founded in 1950 by William Rosenberg in Massachusetts and has become a global sensation since.

Fans of the coffee chain will be happy to learn that many of their locations will be open on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve, as well. Again, it will be necessary to check the hours of your local franchise, as they vary by location.

It should come as no surprise that coffee chains are doing their best to remain open on holidays like Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. According to a Huffington Post article, 65% of coffee consumption takes place during breakfast hours. On top of that, 55% of coffee drinkers would rather gain ten pounds than give up coffee for life.

In America, we consume 400 million cups of coffee per day, which equates to 146 billion cups of coffee each year. This makes the US the “leading consumer of coffee” in the world.

What Other Coffee Chains Are Open?

If you’ve checked out your local Dunkin’ Donuts, and it is not open when you were hoping to grab a cup of coffee, you’ll be happy to know that, again, many Starbucks stores will be open on Christmas Day.

A rep for Starbucks confirms that in select locations, stores will be open. As is the case with Dunkin’ Donuts, it will be necessary to check the hours of your local Starbucks store before heading out.

If you’re looking to pair your coffee with a meal, Denny’s is the way to go. Most Denny’s will be open 24 hours on Christmas Eve, and remain open until 5pm on Christmas Day. In other locations, the store will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day, a rep confirms to Heavy.

READ NEXT: Does Fedex Deliver Packages on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

