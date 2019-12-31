Is Dunkin’ Donuts Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

New Year’s Eve is finally here, and if you’re looking to grab a cup of coffee, you may just be in luck. Most Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Heavy.com spoke to a store representative in Los Angeles, California, and they stated that their stores would be open from 7 am to 6 pm on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Many locations in New York City, meanwhile, will be open 24 hours. And in Kansas City, the chains will be operating on a normal schedule. In order to find out the specific hours of a Dunkin’ Donuts near you, it will be necessary to use this store locator here.

Dunkin’ Donuts Holiday Lineup

When your gift card turns into something ✨magical✨ What are you grabbin' with yours? pic.twitter.com/Hq54H8xNLP — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 27, 2019

In early November, Dunkin’ Donuts unwrapped its largest-ever holiday lineup, featuring a Peppermint Mocha and Holiday Eggnog Signature Latte. Other sweets include a Winter White Chocolate drink and Gingerbread S’mores coffee.

According to Dunkins’ website, visitors can also enjoy a medium-sized latte, Cappucino, or Americano for $2 from 2pm to 6pm at participating locations through December 31. The company writes, ” Dunkin’ restaurants offer a hand-crafted espresso experience, with state-of-the-art espresso equipment for optimal espresso bean extraction and a new recipe for a stronger and more robust flavor profile.”

Those familiar with Dunkin’ Donuts are also aware that the coffee store has a number of parks for Dunkin’ rewards members. For every $1 spent, coffee drinkers receive 5 points. And for every 200 points, you earn a free beverage. You can also get exclusive bonus-point offers when you pay any way: cash, debit card, or credit card. Sign up to become a DD Perks rewards member here.

Today, there are over 12,000 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in 36 countries across the globe. Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 by William Rosenberg in Massachusetts. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the coffee chain is remaining open this holiday season. After all, 64% of American adults consume coffee every day, and the average American drinks over 3 cups of coffee per day. According to Disturb Me Not, the FDA recommends we keep caffeine intake to less than 4 cups of coffee per day. Each year, Americans drink nearly 400 million cups of coffee per day.

Where Else Can You Get Coffee?

As long as there's coffee in 2020 we're good ✌️ pic.twitter.com/TG7Abvnsq4 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) December 30, 2019

If you’re not near a Dunkin’ Donuts, but are close to a Starbucks location, you should know that Starbucks will also be operating with hours varying by location. Heavy reached out to Starbucks, and the company responded, “We are happy to welcome customers on New Year’s Eve in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.” Use this store locator to check out the hours of your local Starbucks here.

Additionally, Starbucks will be giving away free drinks at more than 200 stores across the country each day beginning Friday, December 27. There will be 1,000 pop-up parties in total, and they will last until 2pm local time on December 31. Click here to find out if there will be a pop-up party coming to a location near you.

