Duran Duran 2020 Tour Dates & Tickets

Duran Duran are the focus of the new Showtime documentary There’s Something You Should Know, and some viewers are curious as to whether the iconic band plan to go on tour in 2020. Read on for a rundown of the band’s touring schedule, as well as the dates that they will be nearest you.

Duran Duran have 2 shows booked for 2020 thus far. They will be performing at St. Anne’s Park in Ireland on June 7, and then they will headline the Isle of Wight Festival in Newport, United Kingdom. The band will perform as the closing act of the festival on Sunday, June 14. You can purchase tickets for both sets by clicking here.

Duran Duran Have a Handful of Tour Dates Scheduled for 2020

Additional dates will be added to the band’s official website, but those who are eager to see Duran Duran perform needn’t worry. A press release for the band states that they are currently working on their fifteenth studio album, and they plan to tour it extensively once its released.

“Duran Duran are currently in the studio working on their follow-up to Paper Gods with several exciting collaborators, to be announced soon,” the release states. “This, their fifteenth studio album, is slated for release in the Spring of 2020, alongside a series of 40 thrilling projects and live events that will celebrate their long and illustrious career.”

The Band Announced They Will Tour Their New Album Once It’s Released

The band have remained enthusiastic about touring, and they talked about their experiences during a 2015 interview with Telegraph. “It’s such a big kick,” said lead singer Simon Le Bon. “People come to our concerts to have a good time. To get a lot of partying out of their system. We have that effect.”

Nick Rhodes, the band’s keyboardist, echoed Le Bon’s sentiments and said that he’s proud of their upbeat catalog. “It is actually great being able to look out and see an audience having an amazing time,” he explained. “I feel grateful that we’re not one of those bands that just wrote a lot of really miserable, depressing songs. ’Cause that would make looking at the audience not nearly as much fun.”

Roger Taylor, the drummer, said that he was grateful to be part of pop culture and people’s everyday lives. He referenced a specific fan he met at a signing. “She said, ‘Oh God, I came to see you when I was 12 years old, and I’m still a fan,'” Taylor gushed. “So there’s that sense that we’ve been part of people’s lives.”