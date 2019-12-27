Duran Duran Documentary Time & Channel

The Duran Duran documentary There’s Something You Should Know will air on Friday, December 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. The documentary will be 60 minutes in length, and will also be available to stream for those who have the Showtime app.

The Showtime description for the documentary reads, “With exclusive access, the band opens up about their extraordinary career and talks candidly about the highs and lows they have endured together over four long decades. This is the band at their most relaxed, intimate and honest. We spend time with John at his LA home; Simon pays a visit to his former choirmaster; Roger goes back to where it all started in Birmingham and Nick dusts off some of the 10,000 fashion items that the band have meticulously cataloged.”

There’s Something You Should Know features extensive interviews with the core members (Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Robert Taylor and Nick Rhodes), as well as peers and celebrities like model Cindy Crawford and Culture Club singer Boy George. There will be no cameos by former Duran Duran members.

Le Bon talked to the San Diego Union Tribune about the band’s unexpected longevity. “When we started, we weren’t thinking beyond the next two years. We weren’t thinking beyond the next two weeks!” he admitted. “It’s a funny thing. I’m not surprised, now, by our longevity. But the ‘1982 me’ would have been very surprised. I think that guy expected to be drinking cocktails now — probably on his second marriage — on a beach, with hookers.”

The lead singer also talked about the band’s musical influences, which will be further explored in the documentary. “Black music was a massive, massive, massive influence on us,” he said. “I grew up at a time when soul music was hitting the charts, and you had incredible artists like Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye and James Brown. Later on, reggae music was a really big part of my life, around the same time as punk.”

“And, then, of course, Chic were just the best thing, and the whole dance revolution, which happened in the late 1970s,” Le Bon added. “For us kids here in England, it was completely dominated black music and black artists.”

There’s Something You Should Know is not the first time that Duran Duran have had a doc revolve around them. They also starred in 2011’s Unstaged and 2018’s A Night In. The former was shot at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, and features performances with Mark Ronson, Kelis and My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way. It was directed by Oscar nominee David Lynch. The latter focuses on the band’s origins, and how their came to be the at the forefront of MTV through music videos.

Tune in Friday, December 27 at 9 p.m ET to catch the premiere of Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know on Showtime.