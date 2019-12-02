Easy Treezy on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, Easy Treezy will be presented to the sharks in the hopes that one person on the panel will invest in their company.

Easy Treezy is an easy solution to setting up your Christmas tree. The company writes on its website, “Easy Treezy was excited to enter the tank and pitch to the Sharks why our Easy Setup Christmas trees are the easiest Christmas trees that the world has ever seen! Be sure to watch the show and you’ll get to see all the amazing features that make Easy Treezy so beautiful and so simple.”

Here’s what you need to know about Easy Treezy.

1. They Offer 3 Options for Tree Setups

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ngk8mD24LOk

Easy Treezy is offering three different options this holiday season: pre-lit natural trees, pre-decorated trees, and holiday decor kits that they promise can be set up or taken down in 60 seconds.

The pre-lit natural artificial Christmas tree looks realistic and comes pre-lit. You can assemble it quickly with the Easy Setup System. The pre-decorated artificial Christmas tree ships pre-lit with ornaments and decor attached. And the holiday decor kits provide ornaments and decor that are needed to make any tree look like a designer Christmas tree.

They also offer garland, wreaths, and an assortment of decor you can check out here.

2. You Can Save up to 50% with Their Black Friday Sale

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPoFvjYn-L8

Save up to 50% with the company’s Black Friday sale this weekend.

Typically, the products range from $299 to $899.

This weekend, holiday decor that once sold for $149.99 is now selling for $79.99, and trees that sold for $1,027 are now selling for $499.

Check out all the discounts here.

3. The Founder Started off His Career in Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Wach, the founder of Easy Treezy, started off his career with a mechanical engineering degree from Bringham University. He went on to receive his Masters in Business Administration from Florida State University.

Wach flourished as an engineer and even worked with Walt Disney as Lead mechanical engineer responsible for design and development.

In August 2017, he found Eazy Innovations LLC. How did the idea for Easy Treezy come about? The News Crunch writes, “Christmas trees are associated with cold and snow clad regions. However, in sunny places like Florida, the need for elegant yet easy to assemble artificial Christmas trees was the need of the festive season. Artificial christmas trees have been in the market for quite some time. However, they are expensive and cumbersome to assemble.” Ryan decided to create something that would be easy to build and save a lot of time.

4. The Products Have Received Mostly Positive Reviews

The Easy Treezy products are also sold on Amazon, and have received mostly positive reviews.

One negative review commented on the “dark” (no lights) area throughout the trees. They also said there were a few decorations in the bottom of the package that needed to be reattached.

Others, however, noted that the product was easy to set up with just one person, and wrote that it was genuinely up in less than five minutes.

5. They Expect to Sell out After Their Airing on ‘Shark Tank’

If you’re interested in this product, it’s best to act fast– their stock may be depleted after airing on Shark Tank.

Luckily, there are a plethora of trees to choose from to ensure you can grab your favorite if you act fast. The company’s website offers natural trees, pre-decorated trees, flocked trees, and basket trees. There’s even a special Designer Collection with two offerings: a pre-decorated and pre-lit slim Christmas tree, and a pre-lit slim natural Christmas tree from the designer collection.

The product may light up the holiday season, but will the sharks bite? Be sure to tune into Shark Tank tonight at 9pm ET/PT to find out.

