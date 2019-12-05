‘Ex On the Beach’ Spoilers: Meet the Cast of ‘Peak of Love’

Tonight, a new season of Ex on the Beach will kick off on MTV at 9pm ET/PT. This season, titled Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, will bring ten celebs together in Queenstown, New Zealand, where they will encounter a special someone from their past, all the while on a quest to find love.

Read on to meet the cast of this season of Ex on the Beach.

Adore Delano

Adore Delano is an American drag queen, singer, and television personality. She appeared on Season 7 of American Idol and finished second on the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Delano opened up about her experience coming to be on the show. She said, “I am so private with my dating life that I didn’t know if I really wanted to do it. I didn’t know exactly what it was going to be, but I’m no stranger to this, so I had an idea. A celebrity winter dating show? I was like, ‘Hmmm. There’s no way that there’s no twist to this! There’s definitely a cinnamon twist up in this bitch.’ So I was like, ‘Whatever. Even if it happens, I get along with all my exes!'”

Georgia Steel

Fans may recognize Georgia Steel for appearing on the fourth season of Love Island. Since then, she’s appeared on the British reality series Celebs GO Dating, and in the 5Star reality show, Celebs on the Ranch.

La Demi Martinez

La Demi Martinez is known both for her appearances on “Glam Masters” and for gaining a massive following on Youtube, where she does makeup tutorials.

Daniel Maguire

Bachelor Nation will remember Daniel Maguire from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and there’s a whole lot of drama in store for this particular competitor.

Speaking to PopCulture recently, he shared, “I felt like I was in high school or college, living in the dorms,” he explained. “It was definitely the hardest show I’ve ever filmed … being stuck in a house, it’s like being stuck in prison. In the beginning, the fighting and the arguing to me was entertaining, but it got really old really quick. I sometimes like to have my nose in the drama and be nearby, but I’m the type of person where I like to use words, and then words can sometimes get further than words.”

He says the interviews are where he really “gets his two cents in”, so be sure to look out for those.

Tyranny Todd

Tyranny Todd appeared on Are You The One?, on a quest to find love. She was raised in North Carolina and Georgia.

Callum Izzard

Callum is a reality star and model and won Doncaster’s Got Talent in 2010. He has a BA in Drama from the University of Lincoln. Last year, he was part of the seventh season of ITV’s Ibiza Weekender trip.

Ryan Gallagher

Ryan Gallagher is an American Idol alum.

Marlon Williams

Marlon Williams is a bodybuilder and fitness instructor and appeared on The Challenge. Asked in a recent interview what he’s been up to since appearing on The Challenge, Marlon said, “Just been getting a lot of things in order. Been dealing with some ups and downs in life. You know financially, moving a lot, and personal issues. I’m back on my grind now. Working on my music and clothing line as usual, building this YAW brand up to the max that I can, in every direction.”

Nicole Zanatta

Nicole, who hails from Staten Island, also appeared on “The Challenge”. According to The Challenge fandom, she is a cop.

Allie DiMeco

Allie DiMeco is an actress, TV personality, and instrumentalist. She played Nat Wolff’s love interested in The Naked Brothers Band.

This season of Ex on the Beach is promised to be extra juicy, with all ten singles facing their exes in order to see whether any of them are worth giving another chance.

And according to various news outlets, it seems Delano is set to face off against two exes. He and ex Jakk Maddox fizzled out due to busy work schedules, and now, Jakk hopes that he may score another chance with Delano.

Speaking to EW, Delano said of this season, “It’s going to be cool for our community… I think we have every spectrum of sexuality on our show and it’s very interesting. It’s very, very, very inclusive and I was surprised at how they didn’t really care if you don’t care. It’s all about chameleon energy and everyone had it. We just had fun — and some fights.”

Be sure to see how things go down on an all-new season of Ex on the Beach airing tonight on MTV at 9pm ET/PT.

