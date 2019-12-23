Does Fedex Deliver Packages on Christmas Eve & Day 2019?

If you celebrate the Christmas holiday, you have probably ordered at least one package to be delivered around the holiday and are wondering if it will reach its intended destination in time. Since Christmas is a federal holiday, FedEx will not be delivering packages on Christmas Day, December 25; however, they will have modified hours of operations on Christmas Eve, December 24.

According to the FedEx website’s holiday schedule, on Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve, “FedEx Express will have early station, on-call pickup, and drop box closings in some areas.” In addition, FedEx Office will close by 6 p.m. and FedEx Freight will be unavailable for the entirety of the day.

On Christmas Day, FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Office will all be unavailable. If you are expecting a package and have not received it by December 24, anticipate that it will not be delivered until after the Christmas holiday.

In the days leading up to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there are a few significant changes to the FedEx schedule that are important to note. First of all, bear in mind that December 22 is a Sunday, therefore no package deliveries will be made on that day. On Monday, December 23, FedEx notes that “FedEx Freight will be open with normal pickup and delivery operations and a modified linehaul schedule. Shipments picked up that are not moved will resume transit on December 26, 2019.”

If you are looking to drop off a FedEx package to be delivered, you can find the FedEx dropoff location nearest you by utilizing their dropbox locator here.

Feel the tension in your shoulders melt away as you enjoy this oddly satisfying video.

Aahhh…

We have more than 450k dedicated team members ready to help deliver the holidays for our customers, so go on… take a break. We'll take care of business. pic.twitter.com/q18Ad4xeIe — FedEx Europe (@FedExEurope) December 9, 2019

Although FedEx usually has a money-back guarantee in place for on-time delivery dates, according to their website, “FedEx Freight no-fee, money-back guarantee suspended for shipments

with required delivery dates of Monday, December 16, 2019, through Thursday, January 2, 2020.” From December 18 through December 24, “FedEx Money-Back Guarantee for FedEx Express will be suspended for packages scheduled for delivery between these dates that were delivered by the end of the day on the published delivery commitment date for the selected service

and destination.”

Ahead of the holidays, USA Today reports that Amazon third-party sellers were banned by Amazon from using FedEx to ship their packages, on the basis of claims that the delivery service was too slow for customers to receive their gifts in time for the holidays. In a press release, FedEx responded that while the ban impacts ““a very small number of shippers,” it “limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history, and may compromise their ability to meet customer demands and manage their businesses.”

Christmas Day is one of only 10 federal holidays during which Americans can expect many businesses to be closed. The other federal holidays are New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, and Thanksgiving Day. According to The Balance Careers, 97% of companies offer their employees a paid vacation day (free from work) on Christmas, the most of any federal holiday.