Five Finger Death Punch Medical Emergency With Jason Hook

Five Finger Death Punch has postponed its December 12, 2019 show, cryptically announcing on Twitter, “Due to a medical emergency with Jason Hook, tonight’s show in Duluth, MN is postponed. Please visit http://FiveFingerDeathPunch.com for more information as it becomes available.”

The groove-metal band did not explain what was going on, but some fans wrote on social media that they didn’t think Jason looked well at another concert the day before. The concert was sold out. Here’s the tweet:

Due to a medical emergency with Jason Hook, tonight’s show in Duluth, MN is postponed. Please visit https://t.co/Quvv9cIvQ1 for more information as it becomes available. — Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) December 12, 2019

The band shared the same message on its Facebook page. “Came from Canada for this show! Hope for the best 🙏🏻,” wrote on fan on Twitter.

When you click on the website link, you get a standard announcement about a new album. The group was supposed to play in the Amsoil Arena in Duluth on Thursday night. The band made the sudden announcement on its Twitter page around 5:30 p.m. central time.

Who is Jason Hook? He is the guitarist for Five Finger Death Punch. He last posted on Twitter on December 10 about a Times Square billboard. His Instagram page says, “5FDP Guitarist / Film Maker / Solution Enthusiast / Venture Capitalist / Quality Snob / Cat Collector.”

One fan claimed Hook didn’t look well at a concert the day before, writing on the band’s Facebook page, “thank god we saw him last night even tho he didn’t look like he was feeling good, but played amazing yet.” Another fan concurred, noting, “Sending healing thoughts for a speedy recovery. He didn’t look himself in Madison, but still played an amazing show🙏❤🎶.”

His most recent Instagram post is also of Times Square. You can find his website here.

Fans Expressed Concern & Offered Well Wishes

Concerned and confused fans filled up the comments under the band’s tweet. “Medical emergency is never good but here’s to hoping it’s nothing too serious. My thoughts are with @jasonhook_5fdp and the entire @FFDP family and sending wishes for a speedy recovery,” wrote one fan of the Canadian-born guitarist.

“whats up w this guy,” wrote another. “Oh no..😳 I hope he will be okay. Thoughts and Get Well Soon go out to Jason. 💞💞,” another fan declared. Another wrote: “Hope everything is okay. Praying.”

WDIO-TV reported that fans were already streaming into the center for the concert, which was supposed to start an hour after the announcement. “So is the show canceled?? I am here waiting now,” wrote one fan on the band’s Facebook page.

According to All Music.com, Five Finger Death Punch is one of the “most successful groove metal bands of the 2010s,” since they formed in 2005. They name derives from the a cult martial arts film, The Five Fingers of Death, the site explains.

This post will be updated as more is learned about Jason.