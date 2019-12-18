Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 12/18/2019

The Flamingo has impressed both the judges and fans of The Masked Singer this season on the show. Tonight, during the two-hour finale, we will find out which celebrities are under which masks. Who, for starters is the Flamingo? What are the top clues and guesses for the pink creature in preparation for tonight’s finale?

Read on for the top clues and guesses for the Flamingo as of December 18, 2019.

Top Clues for The Flamingo

The Clues: Flamingo | Season 2 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGERCheck out the clues as to who could be under the Flamingo mask. Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two boasts 16 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Egg. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” The Clues: Flamingo | Season 2 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2019-12-12T01:40:43.000Z

Last week, the Flamingo shared that growing up, she loved singing in the church choir, which, she adds, was just a hobby. She says, “I was afraid I’d fail if I took it any further. Making it this far is proof I didn’t fail.”

In one scene in her clues video, three men are holding objects: a cheetah-print suitcase, a basketball, and pancakes. She says, “With a little sass and a lot of tail-feather, this bedazzled beat is going to win that golden mask.”

Earlier in the season, the Flamingo said she loved her mask as much as she loves mascara. She also says she has a “ZooTube” channel. In the background of one of clues videos, we see a book in her bedroom that says “Spanish”.

At another point in time, the Flamingo holds up a fluorescent light bulb and says, “It’s about time this badass birdie got to show her feathers again.”

In other segments, the Flamingo is wearing huge jewelry, and there’s a framed photo of the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal. She says the experience on The Masked Singer is “teaching her to love her voice for the first time in years.”

Top Guesses for The Flamingo

Flamingo Performs "Hallelujah" By Jeff Buckley | Season 2 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGERFlamingo Performs "Hallelujah" by Jeff Buckley for the judges. Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason2 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Two boasts 16 celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Egg. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Flamingo Performs "Hallelujah" By Jeff Buckley | Season 2 Ep. 11 | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2019-12-12T01:41:32.000Z

Adrienne Bailon is the frontrunner when it comes to the Flamingo. And according to a recent poll by the popular sports betting site Gold Derby, 73% of fans think that Bailon is hiding behind the mask. 9% believe it could be singer and TV star, Jessica Simpson.

When it comes to the judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger think it’s Adrienne, while Ken believes it’s Jessica.

We’re confident that Bailon is under the mask. Not only was she a member of The Cheetah Girls (one of the men in her clues video was twirling a cheetah-print suitcase), but the Flamingo has said that she once attended a medical training school. Good Housekeeping points out that Balon once wanted to be an obstetrician.

The outlet also notes that Bailon is a huge fan of the color pink, and the Flamingo is also a fan of pink.

Bailon has publicly denied being on the show. Speaking on her TV talk show, The Real, she explains that she wakes up at 4 o’clock in the morning to tape, so it would be impossible to do that and then go to rehearsals for The Masked Singer.

Perhaps the biggest giveaway is her voice itself. The Flamingo’s vocals are a perfect match to Bailon’s singing voice.

Be sure to tune into the finale of The Masked Singer to find out who will walk away the winner of Season 2.

READ NEXT: All of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Reveals So Far Before the Finale