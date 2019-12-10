Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues & Guesses So Far 12/10/2019

Flamingo has kept a relatively low profile during season 2 of The Masked Singer. The colorful performer has given a string of excellent performances, but it remains to be seen who she really is under the costume. Fans will get to see the Flamingo take the stage during episode 10, which airs on Tuesday, December 10.

As the season finale draws closer, and Flamingo competes for the top prize, we’ve decided to assemble all the clues she’s given us so far and make some educated guesses. What do we know about the Flamingo so far? Who do we think is performing beneath the costume?

Here’s what we know about the Flamingo on The Masked Singer:

Clues for the Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Flamingo has made it known that she is not a professional singer, and that it’s taken her a bit to feel confident on the series. “I feel like things are starting to click,” she said. “When I started this show, I was shaking in my feathers, but each performance has helped me build my confidence and now I feel like I can do anything.”

Flamingo also made references to different parts of the world. During a clue video, she said, “I feel like I’m living in a fantasy,” and showed imagery of a tropical island home called “Mon chateau.” There were also nods to the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Mahal, and a mariachi band, which led the judges to speculate that the Flamingo has ties to Mexico. Either way, it seems as though the mystery figure is well-cultured and well-traveled.

The Flamingo has shown an affinity for the color pink, not only through her costume but the rest of the decor in her clue videos. She also used the phrase “zootube,” which has led many to speculate that the celebrity under the mask could be someone who posts videos on YouTube. Given Flamingo’s comments about cosmetics (“I love this mask as much as I love mascara”), it could be someone who does makeup videos.

Finally, the colorful performer vowed to “rock this competition until [her] feathers fall off” and said, “It’s about time this badass birdie got to show her feathers again.”

Guess for the Flamingo on ‘The Masked Singer’

The going theory is that Flamingo is actually Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. The former Cheetah Girls star has proven herself to be a talented singer, even though she doesn’t sing professionally, and she has a YouTube channel called “All Things Adrian” where she discusses makeup and other topics.

Bailon-Houghton has denied being a part of the series. “Every time I’m trending, I’m always concerned, like what is happening here. It’s odd,” she told Too Fab, adding that she doesn’t even watch The Masked Singer. That said, fans haven’t stopped from piecing the clues together and believing that she is the one under the costume.

The panel of judges have thrown out Bailon-Houghton’s name as a possibility on numerous occasions, but there are celebrities who have been named as well, including Fantasia, Bella Thorne and celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels.