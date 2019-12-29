‘Flirty Dancing’ Cast and Host Spoilers

FOX is airing a special preview of the new reality dating show Flirty Dancing on Sunday, December 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. On the show, one singleton is taught half of two different dance routines and then he or she goes on two blind dates, performing one dance with each date. There is no talking allowed, not even an exchange of names.

After the dates, the single person chooses which person he or she would like to get to know better and then they go out on dates to see if they’re compatible. Jenna Dewan is the host for the show, having a hand in choosing the dates for each participant and also being there to cheer them on as they learn their dances from choreographers Travis Wall, Tyce Diorio, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, and more. Here’s what we know about the Flirty Dancing premiere cast.

Octavius Womack

The first Flirty Dancing singleton is Octavius, a music and theater teacher and the Fine Arts Director at Saddleback Valley Christian School. He is also the lead singer of The Southern Soul Band. He says on the show that he’s a big guy, which he thinks sometimes is intimidating to women. According to his Facebook page, he is originally from Jackson, Tennessee where he went to Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School.

Megan Hunt

Octavius’ first date is barber-in-training Megan Hunt, who is also a dance agent. Her official title is “talent coordinator” for McDonald Selznick Associates in Los Angeles, though her LinkedIn profile also says she has worked in New York from 2012-2013. Before that, Megan was a personal assistant at Pretty Mess Records, a producer for the Travel Channel, and she worked in promotions and game operations for ESPN. She’s a graduate of Portland State University.

Marymarie Nevels

Octavius’ second date is Marymarie Nevels, a stylist in West Hollywood, California whose motto is “showing fashion through diverse colored lenses.” Her work has been seen in 7th Hue Magazine, Promo Magazine, No. 7 Magazine, Volant Magazine, and more. She also models; you can check out some of her work on her website.

Erin Lucas

The second singleton is Erin Lucas, a former pageant contestant whose Instagram is “your top destination for lifestyle tips and all things positive.” It looks like she’s trying to become an Instagram influencer. Erin is a 2017 graduate of the Newberry School of Beauty, and a 2016 graduate of Burbank High School.

Brandon Becker

Erin’s first date is with Brandon Becker, an acquisitions analyst at LaTerra Development, according to his LinkedIn profile. Brandon is a graduate of California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo and recently passed his Chartered Financial Analyst exam. He graduated from Faith Lutheran High School in 2013 where he was junior and senior class treasurer and captain of the varsity tennis team.

Alec Sievern

Erin’s second date is with Alec Sievern, a composer and pianist in Los Angeles. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a mathematics degree, then attended USC’s Screen Scoring graduate program. He has scored films and video games and also performed at Carnegie Hall, according to his official website.

Flirty Dancing premieres Sunday, December 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX; on January 1, it moves to its regular timeslot of Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

