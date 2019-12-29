‘Flirty Dancing’ Premiere Time & Channel

A new reality competition show is coming to FOX this winter that is like a combination of Dancing With the Stars and The Bachelor — it’s called Flirty Dancing and it’s about to be your new favorite reality show. Here’s all the information about where and when it premieres, format, and more.

Flirty Dancing Premiere Date & Time: A special premiere preview airs Sunday, December 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live in all timezones. The show then moves to its regular Wednesday night timeslot on January 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Flirty Dancing Premiere Channel: FOX is the home for this U.K. transplant; the show is based on a successful British reality series that has already aired two seasons across the pond.

Flirty Dancing Premiere Host: Actress/producer/dancer Jenna Dewan is the host for FOX’s version of the fun reality show. She got her start in entertainment as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and went on to work with artists Pink, Missy Elliott, and Christina Aguilera. Her breakout movie role was in the dancing film Step Up and from there she has appeared on The Playboy Club, American Horror Story, guest judge on So You Think You Can Dance, Supergirl, host of World of Dance, The Resident, and new Netflix series Soundtrack.

She tells FOX 10 in an interview that she found love dancing — she was married to actor/dancer Channing Tatum, whom she met on the set of Step Up — so why can’t these couples find love the same way?

“I have found love dancing. I have expressed love dancing. I think it’s because it allows you to connect in ways that your mind can’t,” says Dewan.

As part of the promotional press surrounding the premiere, fans can submit 10-second videos of themselves dancing to “Move” by Kid Something. The winning entries will be chosen to be a part of Flirty Dancing‘s Dewan-A-Dance Music Video. You can submit the videos on either YouTube or Vimeo, and don’t forget to use the hashtag #DewanADance.

Flirty Dancing Premiere Premise: The idea of this show is that two strangers are each taught one half of a dance routine, then they go on a blind date where they must dance together in some beautiful location and see if there is a romantic spark — without saying a word. In the U.S. version, the twist is that every single person will perform his or her dance with two potential dates before choosing which one he or she has the strongest connection with.

“Flirty Dancing is a truly unique format – it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. It’s fun, fresh and romantic, and broadens the dating format far beyond its traditional boundaries,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment in a press release. “Jenna is our dream host. She knows all about how powerful connection and chemistry can be on the dance floor. So there really is no one better to help guide these singles in their search for love.”

Flirty Dancing Choreographers: Dancing With the Stars pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy and So You Think You Can Dance choreographers Travis Wall and Tyce Diorio are among the notable choreographers who are appearing on the show.

Flirty Dancing UK Results: Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like any of the couples from season one or season two of the U.K. series stayed together after their appearance on the show. Perhaps the U.S. version will have a better track record.

