‘For All Mankind’: Schedule: Episode Dates & Times Until Finale

The new Apple TV Plus series, For All Mankind by Ron Moore is more than halfway through its first season. Here’s a look at when the new episodes are releasing and how long we have until the series ends. This post will have minor spoilers through Episode 7.

‘For All Mankind’ Schedule

Unlike See, which only has eight episodes, For All Mankind is expected to have 10. And except for a special exception that was made on Thanksgiving, new episodes are still dropping on Fridays around 12:01 a.m. Eastern.

The first three episodes were released on November 1, and now we’ve seen a total of seven episodes so far.

Episode 8 will release on Friday, December 6 at 12:01 a.m. The episode is going to be titled “Rupture.”

Episode 9 will release on Friday, December 13 at about 12:01 a.m. This one is going to be called “Dangerous Liaisons.”

Then the finale, Episode 10, is scheduled to air on Friday, December 20 at 12:01 a.m. This one is going to be called “A City Upon a Hill.”

In other words, there are only three episodes left, including the episode that’s releasing on December 6, until the first season of For All Mankind is over.

The good news is that the series has already been renewed for a second season. Apple renewed the series in mid-October, even before the series first debuted.

The synopsis for the series reads: “Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This ‘what if’ take on history from Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica) spotlights the lives of NASA astronauts – the heroes and rock stars of their time – and their families.”

How to Watch ‘For All Mankind’ Online

You don’t need to download a new app to access Apple TV Plus. It is available through the Apple TV app on all compatible devices listed above. You’ll just need to sign in with your Apple ID, choose the Apple TV Plus option, and pay for the service. It’s simple to get started. The service costs $4.99 a month, but you can also try it for free for seven days to see if you like it before committing. After the free trial ends, a monthly subscription will cost $4.99 a month.

If you bought a new Apple device any time after September 10, you can get an Apple TV Plus account free for a year. Devices that work with this offer include iPhones, iPads, an iPod Touch, a Mac, or an Apple TV. The device must have been purchased from Apple or an authorized reseller in order to get this offer. To learn how to activate this free offer, see Heavy’s story here.

Fans are loving the series so far.

The first of two eps I directed of a wonderful show called #ForAllMankind for @AppleTV is up and this is a still from one of my favorite scenes because of these incredible actors and also three people forming triangles in a frame is my kind of thing https://t.co/EsAr6lCZe6 — Meera Menon (@meeraonthewall) December 2, 2019

#ForAllMankind is so so good. Who needs sleep when I got AppleTV+ shows to watch. pic.twitter.com/Yt2ExACeia — 💙🧡 (@hellooo_nrs) December 1, 2019

#ForAllMankind is a really really really really really good show ! Congrats writters, actors, directors, all crew ! Can’t wait for next week ! — Edouard Mrn (@doudofbabi) November 30, 2019

You might find every episode stressing you a little, but it’s a good kind of stress that shows the series is really well done.

#forallmankind continues to stress me out every single episode (that's a good and rare thing). It's hard to predict what's next. That certainly can't be said of most scripted entertainment. Love, love, love this show! pic.twitter.com/Q51C94mxVt — Paul V. Rea (@PaulVRea) November 29, 2019

The show’s a bit of an emotional roller coaster.

Ron & Maril I just watched Hi Bob ep 7 @forallmankind_ & it was incredible. It's all been amazing but oh the emotional rollercoaster of this one. I can't breathe.

Once again you've assembled an outstanding group of actors, writers, production & crew – I thank you. #ForAllMankind pic.twitter.com/y7Ip84cTmV — Cat of CatsAndKilts (@CatsandKilts) November 28, 2019

Sadly, there are only three episodes left and then the first season is over. It’s unclear how long we’ll have to wait until the show returns for Season 2.