Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 12/18/2019

Tonight is the two-hour season finale of The Masked Singer on Fox, and fans can’t wait to see which masked celebrity will be crowned the winner of season 2.

The Fox has taken audiences by storm this season on the show.

Here are the top clues and guesses for the Fox as of December 18, 2019.

Fox on “The Masked Singer” Clues

• The Fox has thrown some people for a loop this season on the show. He says in an intro video that he's "coming out of his den."

• The Fox has thrown some people for a loop this season on the show. He says in an intro video that he’s “coming out of his den.”

• He can also be seen reading a bedtime story to a smaller female fox, suggesting he may be a father or somehow his work could be related to children.

• The Fox says that his “best work has been done at night.”

• On last week’s episode, the Fox added a few clues to his mountain of hints. He shared that performing as a character-based strictly on his voice, rather than who he is, is a joy he hasn’t had in over 20 years. “The anonymity that the mask gives you is so freeing… It’s a chance to prove to myself, and to the people that don’t know, that I’m not to be slept on as a vocalist.”

• A white piece of paper with the name ‘Richard’ was shown during a video clip.

• The Fox said that glue has connected the many parts of his career, which could mean that he has led a varied professional life.

• Last week, the Fox brought out a holiday gift for the panelists of judges. It was a photograph of last season’s Rabbit (Joey Fatone). The Fox told the judges, “My buddy Rabbit came by the foxhole and told me I would have just as great a time as he did, and boy was he right.”

It’s worth noting that the clues are harder this go around. Speaking to GoodHousekeeping.com, showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra shares, “The clues in season 2 are much harder for sure… We were gentle with the clues [in season 1] … but we went more cryptic this time around.”

Fox on “The Masked Singer” Guesses

The most popular guess about the identity of the Fox is Wayne Brady. Not only is Brady guessed most often on the Youtube comments section of his performances, but the clues totally line up.

Brady is known for dabbling in a variety of genres, from talk show host to game show host, to guest starring on comedies, dramas, and sci-fi series. The Fox also says he is a superhero, and those familiar with Brady’s career know he is starring in the upcoming CW DC series “Black Lightning.”

Robin, for one, has hit the nail on the head. After last week’s performance, he said, “I’ve been just focusing in on the vocal tone, the stage presence and somebody who’s a multi-dimensional performer, and I think it’s Wayne Brady.” Jenny seconded his guess.

Brady has a daughter named Maile, which explains the younger female fox from his clues video, and he is known for performing on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which aired at night time.

The other guess hot on the market is Jamie Foxx. In a recent poll by the popular betting site Gold Derby, 60% of fans guessed the singer/comedian is Wayne Brady, while 32% believe it is Foxx.

For now, we’ll have to wait until the furry creature is unveiled.

The two-hour finale of The Masked Singer is on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on December 18, 2019.

