Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues & Guesses So Far 12/10/2019

The Fox has dazzled audiences on The Masked Singer season 2. He is a fan favorite for some, and a prime candidate to win the golden trophy during the finale. Fans will get to watch the Fox’s latest performance during episode 10 of the reality series, which airs on Tuesday, December 10.

Because Fox has been so entertaining, we’ve had to wait to find out his real identity. It may be a while before he is forced to remove his mask, so we can sift through the clues and make educated guesses in the meantime. Who is the Fox, and what makes us so convinced?

Here’s what we know about the Fox’s identity on The Masked Singer so far:

Clues for the Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’

Superhero imagery is important to Fox’s persona. He’s referred to himself as a superhero on multiple occasions, and said that “I’ve definitely done my best work at night. I’ve dabbled in many different genres… [and] over the years, I’ve lived two different lives.” He also wears a cape. During last week’s episode, the Fox called himself a “true blue superhero.”

The Fox said that he has worked with both Doogie and Doubtfire, and describes himself as “quick-witted.” The former seems to be a nod to an acting career, and the possibility that the mystery celebrity has worked with both Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie Howser, MD) and Robin Williams (Mrs. Doubtfire). The latter could be a nod to the celebrity’s background as a comedian or comedic personality.

Fox said that he’s often felt “underestimated” in his career, and a brief shot from the clue video showed him reading a bedtime story to a young female Fox. Fans have taken the latter clue to mean that the celebrity in question has a daughter.

The most interesting clue that Fox has provided thus far came from last week’s episode. During his clue video, he addressed the panel of judges and said, “Well, I am so glad that I’m getting a chance to work with my friends, even though my friends don’t know they’re working with me.” This clue implies that the celebrity has a friendship with one of the judges. The panel was understandably shocked by the news.

‘The Masked Singer’ Fox Guesses

The most popular guess is that the Fox is Wayne Brady. The comedian and game show host lines up with most every clue, from the “quick-witted” personality and the superhero ties (he’s voiced several comic book characters) to the fact that he’s acted with both Neil Patrick Harris and Robin Williams. Brady also has a daughter, which would align with the bedtime story clue.

Another popular guess is Jeremy Renner. The actor has more superhero bonafides than most, as he plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he voiced a Fox in the animated film Arctic Dogs. He’s also shown an interest in music. He released his first single “Main Attraction” in July, so it’s not much of a stretch to envision him singing on national television.

Jamie Foxx has been thrown out as a possible candidate, but his career does not align as well as the others. Fans have also pointed out that Foxx dressing up as a literal Fox would be too obvious a clue.