Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’: Clues & Guesses So Far 12/4/2019

The Masked Singer is two weeks away from its season 2 finale, and only 7 contestants remain in the competition with the hopes of winning the golden trophy in the end. One of those contestants is the charismatic Fox. Fans will get to watch the Fox’s next performance during episode 9 of the quirky celebrity talent show, which airs on Wednesday, December 4.

The Fox has proven himself to be a gifted performer and a fan-favorite this season, which means he has a real chance at making it all the way to the finale. If he does, we’ve got a few more weeks of waiting before we learn the Fox’s identity. For now, we’re free to make our own guesses based on clues given out by the show so far. So, who do we think the Fox is, and what makes us so convinced?

Here’s what we know about the Fox’s identity on The Masked Singer so far:

Clues for the Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Fox teased that he has worked with both Doogie and Doubtfire. He also described himself as “quick-witted,” which could perhaps be a nod to the Fox’s background in comedy or improvisation.

One poignant visual clue was a shot of the Fox reading a bedtime story to a young girl.

In the past, the Fox has referred to himself as a “superhero” and teased “I’ve definitely done my best work at night. I’ve dabbled in many different genres… [and] over the years, I’ve lived two different lives.”

Ahead of episode 9, Fox released a clip from the episode to promote the show. In the clip, the Fox revealed a major hint for the judges. After his performance (which wasn’t shown in the brief clip), he addressed the panel of judges, saying “Well, I am so glad that I’m getting a chance to work with my friends, even though my friends don’t know they’re working with me.” This implies that he has a friendship with at least some of the judges. Understandably, the judges were shocked by this new nugget of information, and Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong even shrieked and stood to their feet.

‘The Masked Singer’ Fox Guesses

The top guess for the Fox’s celebrity identity is Wayne Brady. We’re pretty convinced Brady is the correct answer, for a number of reasons. Firstly, he has worked with both Neil Patrick Harris (Doogie) and Robin Williams (Mrs. Doubtfire). Secondly, Brady has a daughter who he certainly read stories to when she was younger. If you’re still not convinced, Brady has certainly proven his quick wit as a game show host, acting in comedy shows, and on the famous improv show Whose Line Is it Anyway? One more for you – he has held roles in two different superhero shows and authored his own comic book.

Another guess we’ve seen some fans of the show make is Jeremy Renner. Renner is a singer and famously plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s movies; he is also voicing a fox character in the animated film Artic Dogs, so perhaps his time on The Masked Singer is meant to help promote that role? We’ll have to wait and see!

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 2, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.