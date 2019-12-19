Fox on ‘The Masked Singer’ Is… LIVE Unmasked Reveal

The Fox performed as a top contender throughout all of The Masked Singer season 2, earning his spot in the finale and a shot at winning the golden trophy.

Ahead of the season 2 finale episode, Fox teased in their episode synopsis “Relive all the fan-favorite moments and best performances from the second season. Then, the three finalists compete for the golden mask trophy, and one by one their identities will be revealed, including the winner… All will be revealed, and one celebrity will take home the golden trophy and the Season Two title.”

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW. This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

The Fox’s ‘Road to the Finals’

All season, the Fox gave consistently strong performances and proved time and time again that he was the strongest dancer among the season 2 contestants.

Heading into the finale, top guesses for the Fox’s celebrity identity were Wayne Brady and Jeremy Renner, but the judges have been divided in their predictions each week.

Throughout the season, the Fox dropped a number of important clues about who he really is. Here are some of the most significant ones that we picked up on:

– He has referred to himself as a “superhero”

– He has worked with both Doogie and Doubtfire.

– He describes himself as “quick-witted”

– He told the judges “Well, I am so glad that I’m getting a chance to work with my friends, even though my friends don’t know they’re working with me.”

During the finale, The Masked Singer shared an exclusive “Road to the Finals” video package for the Fox. The video revealed that the masked celebrity knew he needed to be the Fox because it “fits [him] like a glove.” He also said in spite of everything he accomplished in the industry, he’s been “slept on as a vocalist.”

The Fox’s new clue “tweet” read “To the dog and birrrd – I’ve already won a famous duel on stage.” He included the hashtag “#scrappyandhungry.” This sounds like a reference to the Broadway musical Hamilton.

