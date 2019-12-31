Free Rides on New Year’s Eve if You’ve Been Drinking [Uber, Lyft, & AAA 2019]

There’s no reason to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve 2019. Many transportation companies are offering free rides to help keep people safe on the roads. Here are a few options that you can use, including AAA, Uber and Lyft coupons, and special free ride deals for specific states and regions. The best and easiest is likely AAA’s free ride program if it’s available in your area. But there are many other great options too.

This article will begin by listing Uber and Lyft codes, then list AAA free ride options, followed by additional state-specific options that may be available in your region.

Free & Discounted Uber Codes & Surge Pricing Tips

If you’re a new Uber user, the following codes may be able to get you a free or reduced-price ride today. Keep in mind that at certain times when more people are using Uber, it’s possible that Uber might surge its prices, such as right after midnight on New Year’s Eve. If you want to check on surge pricing, SurgeApp is one option. To avoid surges, try to leave a little before peak traffic times or an hour or so after. You can also pay attention to fare estimates on your phone, to get an idea of when is the best time to call. You can also share rides with people going to similar locations using UberPOOL where it’s available.

According to RetailMeNot, Uber Promo and other sources, the following codes may work for you:

NEWRIDER15: $5 off each of your first 3 trips

NEWRIDER16: $4 off each of your first 4 trips

NEWRIDER18: $3 off each of your first 6 trips

NEWRIDER25: $2.50 off each of your first 10 trips

AAA also offers free rides in numerous states, which are listed later in this article.

Note that any of these discount codes can be canceled by Uber at any time.

Lyft Codes & Discounts

If you prefer using Lyft to Uber, the following codes may be useful. Note that Lyft may change or cancel these codes at any time. (Look at RetailMeNot for more codes if these don’t work.)

Get $5 credit for the first three rides if you’re a new rider with LYFTPROMO15

Get $2.50 credit for 10 rides (new riders) with LYFTPROMO25

$4 credit for 4 rides (new riders) with LYFTPROMO16

$3 credit for 6 rides (new riders) with LYFTPROMO18

25% off a Lux ride with LYFTLUX25

Lyft may also use surge pricing, like Uber does, during peak hours. This means that if you get a Lyft ride during the busiest times, the ride may cost more than it typically does. However, if you schedule your Lyft ride in advance, you may be able to lock in current rates and avoid any surge. (Note: Some locations charge surge prices anyway, and it appears that Uber does not offer this option for avoiding surges.) But just remember, even if there is Lyft surge pricing tonight, the cost is still cheaper than the cost of a DWI.

Free AAA Rides Across the Country

AAA is offering a Holiday Safe Ride Program that is statewide unless otherwise indicated, AAA reported. The program began December 20 and ends January 2 at 6 a.m. To take advantage of the program in the following states, simply call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246. AAA notes that this is NOT available everywhere and is subject to change.

Florida

Georgia

Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend ONLY)

Iowa

Michigan

Nebraska

North Dakota

Tennessee

Wisconsin

The following program is available Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and ends Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. Local motorists must call 800-400-4222.

California – up to seven (7) miles for free (southern counties ONLY – Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Tulare and Ventura. Local motorists must dial 800-400-4222)

Local motorists in the following states must call 800-222-4357 or 800-AAA-HELP. Note that the dates aren’t clear in these next locations, so call ahead to make sure it’s available:

Alabama – (“Tow-for-Life”) up to ten (10) miles for free

Hawaii – up to five (5) miles for free

New Mexico – up to ten (10) miles for free

Texas – up to ten (10) miles for free

In the following locations, the program runs from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.:

Virginia (cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Yorktown and Williamsburg ONLY)

In the following location, a Taxi Ride program is offered from Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 6 a.m.:

Ohio (ArriveSafe in Montgomery County Residents ONLY – local motorists must dial 937-449-9999)

Free Rides from Lexna, a Ridesharing Company

Lexna, a ridesharing company based out of Los Angeles, reached out to Heavy to let us know that they are partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to offer free rides in many cities across the United States on New Year’s Eve.

Lexna wrote in a press release: “As our company grows throughout the U.S., our driver’s concerns grow as well about their safety on the roads on new year’s eve. So what better way to promote safety on the roads than our drivers offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.”

To get a free ride, call (800) 395-3962.

Free rides are available in the following cities and counties across the country:

“San Francisco, Sacramento, Daly City, Palo Alto, San Jose, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County. Las Vegas, Reno, Phoenix, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, El Paso, TX, San Antonio, TX, Austin, TX, Houston, TX, Dallas, TX, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Denver, Colorado, Kansas City, Missouri, St Louis, Missouri, Chicago Illinois, Detroit, Michigan, Indianapolis, Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, Tampa, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Jacksonville, Florida, Miami, Florida, Washington, District of Columbia, Baltimore, Maryland, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hartford, CT, New Haven, CT, Boston, Massachusetts.”

Lexna was created by a group of current and former Uber drivers, the website notes. The website says, in part: “LEXNA’s mission is to treat drivers like human beings, not just numbers, revenue and profits. LEXNA will treat drivers like real independent contractors and not deactivate them with the slightest mistakes they do.”

You can learn more about LEXNA here.

Additional State-Specific Programs

Search for your state name or city name to see if your region has an additional program listed below. Just because your state or city isn’t listed here or in AAA doesn’t mean that programs aren’t available. But Uber and Lyft codes listed above should work in any city or state.

Alabama

Birmingham: Yellow Cab is offering safe rides home at participating establishments.

Arizona

Phoenix: Designated Drivers (866-439-2545; reservation required and not free)

California

Bakersfield: Designated Driver Inc. gets you and your car home for a fee.

Los Angeles: Free Metro Bus Rides during designated times for New Year’s Eve.

In San Francisco, Muni (SFMTA) will offer free-fare rides on all Muni rides and routes from 8 p.m. NYE through 5 a.m. Learn more here.

Colorado

Denver

The Sawaya Law Firm is offering free cab rides for those celebrating the holidays. Just call a cab or an Uber or Lyft, pay the driver, and send the bill to The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. This program applies to rides taken on Dec. 26-January 1 (Kwanzaa), and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 (New Year.) The reimbursement is good for a one-way ride up to $35. Simply mail a copy of the receipt and a valid ID to Holiday – Free Cab Ride Program, The Sawaya Law Firm, 1600 Ogden Street, Denver, CO 8021.

RTD is partnering with Coors Light to offer free rides on all train routes and bus routes from 7 p.m. NYE to 7 a.m. NY Day.

We’re ringing in the new year by providing @CoorsLight Free Rides® on all bus and train routes! Available from 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 7 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Plan your night here: https://t.co/MILdPyTEPv #CelebrateResponsibly pic.twitter.com/qcAIoezhEt — RTD (@RideRTD) December 26, 2019

Colorado Springs and Pueblo: Safe Ride program via McDivitt Law Firm from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call City Cab in Pueblo at 719-543-2525. If you’re in Colorado Springs, call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-777-7777, or use to zTrip app to order a ride. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, just tell your driver, “It’s on McDivitt.” Please note, these rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home, not to another bar or restaurant.

Illinois

Chicago: The CTA is providing free rides on rail lines and buses from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Miller Light is sponsoring.

Indiana

Indianapolis: Eskew Law, Jack Daniel’s, and Lyft are partnering to offer free rides from Lyft anywhere in Indy, worth up to $10, with the code JACKAPPLENYE. Read more here. Applicable Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. until Jan. 1 at 5 a.m.

Massachusetts

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is offering reimbursements for New Year’s Eve for people in the following regions: Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA.

To get your free ride home, call 1-800-LAW-1010 or 1-800-529-1010 on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Tell the operator where you are and a cab will be sent for you free of charge with no questions asked. You can also use an app to get your free ride from iOS or Android.

Minnesota

Twin Cities: Miller Lite is partnering with Metro Transit routes from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. to offer free rides.

Shakopee Police are also offering free rides within the city or $10 off a cab ride outside city limits between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. Find more details in the video below.

Nebraska

In Omaha’s Douglas and Sarpy Counties, Safe Ride Home is offering free cab rides. Call 402-292-2222 and ask for the “Hauptman O’Brien Safe Ride Home” and the promo code SAFE from 8 p.m. NYE through 3 a.m. New Year’s Day. You can also use the zTrip app and enter the promo code SAFE to get the free ride.

Nevada

In Las Vegas, RTC is offering free rides on all its fixed routes between 6 pm NYE and 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

New York

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is offering reimbursements for New Year’s Eve for people in the following regions: Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA.

To get your free ride home, call 1-800-LAW-1010 or 1-800-529-1010 on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Tell the operator where you are and a cab will be sent for you free of charge with no questions asked. You can also use an app to get your free ride from iOS or Android.

Oregon

In Portland, Oregon you can get free transportation via TriMet‘s MAX and Portland Streetcar starting at 8 pm. The MAX service will run until 3 a.m.

Pennsylvania

In Philadelphia, PATCO is offering free rides from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. See more here.

Rhode Island

Providence: Thanks to the Safe Ride program and off-duty firefighters, you can get a free ride from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. if you call 401-272-7999.

Texas

In Austin, Texas, Capital Metro is offering free rides on its MetroBus and MetroRail starting at 5 p.m. until end-of-service.

In Dallas, Coors Light is partnering with DART to offer FREE rides on all buses, trains, Paratransit services, and TRE on NYE from 6 p.m. through the end of service early New Year’s morning.

Plan ahead for New Year’s Eve with @CoorsLight Free Rides. Ride free on DART buses, trains and TRE trips between Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station from 6 p.m. until end of service Dec. 31. Learn more at https://t.co/bSLiWuKKLU. #DARTfreeNYE pic.twitter.com/WWtTwa8bUs — dartmedia (@dartmedia) December 24, 2019

In Houston, METRO is offering free rides on local bus, rail, and lift services starting at 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Going out for New Year's Eve? Let us do the driving – we're professionals. FREE RIDES beginning at 6 p.m. on the 31st. pic.twitter.com/qdr4tSxnHh — METRO Houston (@METROHouston) December 28, 2019

Vermont

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is offering reimbursements for New Year’s Eve for people in the following regions: Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Fulton and Montgomery County, Utica, Plattsburgh, NY, Burlington, VT and Springfield, MA.

To get your free ride home, call 1-800-LAW-1010 or 1-800-529-1010 on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. Tell the operator where you are and a cab will be sent for you free of charge with no questions asked. You can also use an app to get your free ride from iOS or Android.

Virginia

In Richmond and Charlottesville, VA, the law firm Allen & Allen is covering cab fare of up to $50. Use Lyft for a ride home in the Metro Richmond area or use a Yellow Cab home in the Charlottesville area.

In Richmond, go to Facebook at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., or 12 a.m. and retrieve that hour’s code, which may be downloaded by 150 people each hour, and enter the code in the Lyft promos tab.

In Charlottesville, call Yellow Cab at 434-295-4131. Ask for the Sober Ride Home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. within a 20-mile radius of Charlottesville. It only applies to people going home.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee: Miller Lite is partnering with MCTS buses from 8 p.m. until the end of regular service to offer free rides.

