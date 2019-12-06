French Montana is set to release his third studio album. The album is titled MONTANA, and will be the rapper’s first new release since 2017’s Jungle Rules. It was preceded by several teaser singles, including “Writing on the Wall,” “Twisted” and “No Stylist” featuring Drake.

MONTANA will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (December 5) or midnight ET on Friday (December 6) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.

Apple Music

You will be able to stream Montana’s latest album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.

If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.

Spotify

Based on the standard release schedule for Spotify, Montana’s album will also be available to stream on the platform. If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can sign up for one here and pay only $0.99 for the first three months.

Tidal

Montana’s album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.

There is also a free 30-day trial option for Tidal HiFi, which provides access to videos, playlists, and Lossless High Fidelity sound quality. Click here to sign up for either trial

Preview

VideoVideo related to how to stream & download french montana’s ‘montana’ 2019-12-05T20:26:44-05:00

MONTANA is a double album that has a number of guest features. Some of the most notable include Gunna, Juicy J, Kodak Black, Post Malone and PartyNextDoor. Check out all the track titles and features below:

SIDE 1

1. “Montana”

2. “Suicide Doors” (featuring Gunna)

3. “50’s & 100’s” (featuring Juicy J)

4. “What It Look Like”

5. “Lifestyle” (featuring Kodak Black and Kevin Gates)

6. “Salam Alaykum”

7. “That Way”

8. “Say Goodbye” (featuring Belly)

9. “Coke Wave Boys” (featuring Chinx and Max B)

SIDE 2

1. “Writing on the Wall” (featuring Post Malone, Cardi B and Rvssian)

2. “Out of Your Mind” (featuring Swae Lee and Chris Brown)

3. “Wanna Be” (featuring PartyNextDoor)

4. “Twisted” (featuring Juicy J, Logic and A$AP Rocky)

5. “Hoop” (featuring Quavo)

6. “No Stylist” (featuring Drake)

7. “Wiggle It” (featuring City Girls)

8. “Slide” (featuring Blueface and Lil Tjay)

9. “Saucy”

10. “Lockjaw” (featuring Kodak Black)