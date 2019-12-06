‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Release Date: What Time Is It on Netflix?

It’s almost time for Fuller House to return to Netflix. The series continues the adventures of the original Full House characters as they get older. But what time and date can you start watching the fifth season of Fuller House? Read on to find out what time it will be released on Netflix, including in different time zones.

‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Will Be Released on Netflix on Friday, December 6

Fuller House season 5 will be released on Netflix at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on October 11. So that means that any time you visit Netflix on Friday, December 6 after 3:01 a.m. Eastern, the season will be available to you.

Here’s a look at some of the other release times, depending on where you live. The season will be released at the same time everywhere, not staggered. So these are all the same times, but in different time zones:

Release Times in the U.S. (December 6)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

10:01 p.m. Honolulu (December 5)

11:01 p.m. Alaska (December 5)

Release Times Outside of the U.S.

5:01 p.m. Queensland

6:01 p.m. Canberra ACT

5:31 p.m. South Australia

4:31 p.m. Northern Territory

3:01 p.m. Western Australia

8:01 p.m. New Zealand

7:01 a.m. GMT

8:01 a.m. UK

9:01 a.m. Central European Time

4:01 p.m. Japan/South Korea

2:01 p.m. Indochina Time

11:01 a.m. Gulf Standard Time

3:01 p.m. China/Philippines/Malaysia

‘Fuller House’ Season 5 Preview

There was some speculation about whether or not the series would be cancelled, and Netflix confirmed that the latest season of Fuller House season will be its last. Jodie Sweetin recently talked to Radar Online about the end of the series, and what fans should expect.

“I think it’s a little easier this time. The first time, it was like ‘am I going to see [these people] again?'” she recalled. “Now, we’re here for each other through thick and thin. It makes it a little easier in that I know I won’t be saying goodbye to them. It’s just [missing] working with them every day.”

Elias Harger, who plays DJ’s son Max, talked to Feeling the Vibe about the end of the series and what he’s most excited to share with fans. “I think fans will be surprised to see how much Max has grown up. Also, in one of the episodes there’s a big change in Max’s persona, but you’ll just have to wait and see what it is,” he revealed. “Candace Cameron Bure is a wonderful role model. She is very supportive of me and always encourages me. She is very kind to her fans and a great leader in the cast. She leads by example.”

Harger also said that the cast isn’t ready to end the series, and entertained the notion of a “Fullest House” spinoff. “The cast isn’t ready for Fuller House to end either. We still have the last two episodes to tape, and it’s going to be really hard to be funny while crying,” he admitted. “We really appreciate the support of our fans. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye. I’d be on board with Fullest House. It would be fun to see what happens to the characters. Maybe Max would solve all the world’s problems and become president or something.”