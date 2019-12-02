‘Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On’ Documentary Times and Channel

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On premieres Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST. The documentary, which was filmed over the last year and a half and features “stories of the world’s most original people,” will air on the A&E channel as part of the network’s Biography Presents series.

“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On offers an intimate look into Brooks’ life as a musician, father, and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs,” the A&E description of the documentary reads.

Here’s what you need to know about the Garth Brooks special:

The Documentary Highlights Brooks’ Childhood, His Rise to Fame & His Family Life

The documentary offers an intimate look into Brooks' life as a musician, father, and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs.

The A&E documentary gives viewers an inside look into Brooks’ life growing up, his rise to fame, his personal life and his career, including the highs and the lows of becoming one of the most prolific country music artists of the ’90s. According to TV Insider, Part 1 of the series will take a look at his rocky start in Nashville and the early days of his career, as well as the story behind the beloved hit “The Dance.” Part 2, which airs tomorrow (December 3), has the first on-camera interviews with his daughters Taylor, August and Allie, who are all in their 20s.

Brooks told TV Insider that he was nervous about the network speaking to his children when they first started filming, saying “You can imagine how your stomach cramps when you go, ‘You’re gonna talk to my children?’” However, he eventually eased up and gave the publication some inside perspective on filming the documentary.

Speaking about his 1997 Central Park performance in New York and the number of people who showed up for the show, he said, “If you do an interview for a documentary, it’s always about other artists; it’s never you. Then all of a sudden you start—oh s–t, I’m gonna start getting choked up here now—remembering looking up and seeing those [million] people. And all those fears of nobody’s showing up get replaced with fears of, Oh my God, this many people showed up and now you’re scared you’re going to disappoint ‘em. And they were so perfect. It came as a shock to me, ‘cause I stand out in New York City like a sore thumb. I’m the last guy that seems to be from there. But that night, they treated me like I lived with them.”

The Road I’m On Highlights How Brooks Met His Wife & Features Commentary From James Taylor, Billy Joel, & Keith Urban

Fans will get a chance to hear from close musical friends and fellow country music artists throughout the documentary, including the likes of James Taylor, Billy Joel and Keith Urban, among others. Fans will also get a chance to hear the full story about how Brooks met his wife Trisha Yearwood; according to Rolling Stone, the couple was first introduced through a songwriter, who put the two together in the studio to record music.

Songwriter Kent Blazy, who wrote “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “Ain’t Goin’ Down,” was impressed by Garth’s ability to sing songs from multiple genres, so he hired him to record demos of his songs, according to Rolling Stone. Blazy was also working with Yearwood at the time, who was in the studio recording her own music.

“What I remember about that day, singing on the same microphone and it was a duet, felt immediately like I’d been singing with him forever,” Yearwood says of her future husband.

Tune in Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on A&E to catch the premiere of Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On. The conclusion airs Tuesday, December 3 at the same time.

