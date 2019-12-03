Garth Brooks Tour 2020 Dates & How to Buy Tickets

Garth Brooks remains one of country music’s biggest draws. Not content with just arenas or amphitheaters, the singer is one of the few artists touring today that has made the leap to stadium status. Stadium tour dates have become a mainstay for the performer. With tens of thousands in attendance for each show, Brooks continues his reputation of giving fans what they want to hear and a performance like no other.

The Stadium Tour Continues Into 2020 With Two Dates

One aspect of the stadium shows is Brooks’ reluctance to announce a full year’s itinerary. As of December 2019, he has only revealed two dates for 2020’s tour. The first is a February date in Detroit, Michigan. On February 22, 2020, the tour stops at Ford Field. Regularly a venue for the city’s NFL team, the Detroit Lions, the stadium holds upwards of 70,000 or more visitors for concert settings.

Sales for the date show the anticipation for Brooks’ stop in Michigan. Promoted as the singer’s first performance at Ford Field and his only stop in the state for this tour, it already set a record. He now holds the title of “the largest attendance at a one-night musical event” thanks to ticket sales reaching 70,000 in just 90 minutes.

Later in 2020, the performer moves on to Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. The May 02, 2020 date promises to offer the music and mood that fans look for in his shows. Much like the Ford Field date, the stadium is also home to an NFL team. This time, it’s the Carolina Panthers’ home that will be welcoming Brooks for what should be another sold out date.

The Tour Features a Special Stage Design

The performer uses a round stage for this tour. The design gives him a broader range of movement and also allows for more views of the show. For Brooks himself, this shape offers a chance to play for more of the audience. Brooks himself spoke about the setup in a tweet about tickets to an earlier Minneapolis date. ‘The best seats in the house are where people THINK the seats are behind the stage. This stage is 360 in the round. Those seats are like front row! love, g” he wrote.

Audiences can expect to hear a mixture of songs from Brooks’ expansive catalog. The singer usually opens the show with “All Day Long” and segues into a few more hits. Later on, he ventures into the ballads that have helped his career soar. The back-to-back pairing of “To Make You Feel My Love” and “Unanswered Prayers” bring s beautiful pause to the night. Ending up the night with classics like “Friends In Low Places” and “The Dance” sends the audience out with a smile. Don’t be surprised if some surprise guests show up to play along with the star. In the past, he’s joined artists like Justin Timberlake during their concerts.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased through Ticketmaster. While some dates may be set as sold out, fans are encouraged to keep an eye out for ticket releases closer to the actual date. Checking with the stadium’s box office may help buyers pick up on unsold inventory. Local stations and media outlets also offer ticket giveaways surrounding the tour.