How Long Have Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Been Married?

The country superstars, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, have been married since 2005. Both were divorced from other people, but their marriage seems like a true love match, a story of friends who went through other relationships before finding each other romantically.

A&E Network is airing a two-part documentary on Brooks this Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. EST. The documentary is called Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On. Garth’s marriage to Yearwood is expected to be featured in that documentary.

According to Country Living, Yearwood and Brooks became engaged on May 25, 2005 at Hee Haw star Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in California. Bronze statues of Garth and other music icons were being unveiled. His had a wedding band on it. “You’re not going (to do this) in front of these people?” Trisha asked, according to Country Living. By December 10, 2005, Brooks and Yearwood were married. According to Biography.com, the couple made a pact to never be apart, and Yearwood considers herself a bonus mom to Garth’s three kids.

Brooks has given many glowing interviews about Yearwood, telling the TODAY Show of the woman he sometimes calls “The Queen”: “On stage she makes you want to be a better singer. She makes you want to be a better entertainer. Offstage, she makes you want to be a better man, a better husband, a better friend. … I’d marry her in a heartbeat again if it came down to it.”

Garth First Met Yearwood When He Was Married to First Wife Sandy But They Didn’t Fall in Love Until Later; He Calls Trisha ‘the Real Deal’

Garth first met Trisha while he was still married. Despite the fact that he was wed to his college sweetheart, Sandy Mahl, at that point, Brooks has dramatically commented that he felt like “I just met my wife” when he first met Trisha. According to Country Living, Garth and Trisha met in 1987 “while recording a demo at songwriter Kent Blazy’s attic studio and immediately hit it off.” When they met, though, Yearwood was also married to Chris Latham (she would also marry and divorce Bobby Reynolds.)

According to CMT, Trisha revealed that she earned only $10 for that demo and Brooks received nothing. “We hit it off,” Trisha told CMT later. “But I had no idea he’d turn out to be Garth Brooks!” The site reports that Garth promised she could open his show when he got a record deal. He kept his word.

US Weekly explained that Garth said: “I had been married 13 months when I met her. When someone said, ‘What’d you think when I met her?’ I said, ‘I felt like I just met my wife,’ which is weird, right? But the girls’ mother and I were married in a church, in front of our families. If we’d gotten married then, either the career wouldn’t have been what it was in the ’90s or our marriage wouldn’t have lasted. So I have to believe that things happen when they happen. I feel very lucky right now where I’m at. So even if I did have regrets, I wouldn’t change anything in fear of changing where I’m at right now.”

Garth made those comments on the Ellen DeGeneres show in 2013. “We had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did,” Brooks told DeGeneres. He added: “And I gotta tell you, if you like her and don’t know her you’ll love her, and if you love her and don’t know her you’re gonna worship her. She’s the real deal and I’m very lucky.”

Friendship blossomed into romance in 2002, when “they were spotted holding hands at a memorial service for Nashville songwriter Harlan Howard—their first public acknowledgment of their feelings for each other,” according to Country Living.

According to Country Rebel, he speaks blissfully when talking about Yearwood, saying, “I never knew it could be like this. I never knew that every day you could feel like this.”

A 2009 article in CMT reported that Brooks still called his wife, “Miss Yearwood.” The site reported that her looked “stunning” at an event they attended, but Brooks revealed: “She looks like that every day. And all that hair is hers. No extensions. None of the extras.”

Garth’s Marriage to Sandy Mahl Ended After 15 Years But He Was Deeply Moved by Her Comments in the Documentary

Sandy Mahl is Garth Brooks’ ex wife and the mother of his three daughters. They were college sweethearts who met because of a bar brawl, but their marriage was stressed by reports of infidelity and Garth’s stratospheric fame.

Sandy sat down for interview for the documentary but Garth declared that he was moved by what she had to say. Today she works as a wildlife rehabilitator for Wild Heart Ranch, a non-profit rehabilitation facility for wildlife in Oklahoma. She still uses the name Sandy Mahl Brooks, is single and extremely wealthy due to the couple’s divorce settlement (her net worth is around $125 million.)

Sandy and Garth were married for 15 years before divorcing in 2001, four years before Garth married Trisha. Sandy and Garth, 57, have three daughters together: Taylor, August and Allie.

He has explained his feelings about the marriage. “Being married, it’s gotta be right. This is who you went to college with and you were married in front of God and your family and everybody. Still, at the end of the day, There comes that time where you’re looking at the rest of your life and going, ‘How do you want to live it?’” he told Country Fancast.

Brooks told US Weekly that Sandy’s comments in the documentary moved him.

“What really surprised me was Sandy, the girls’ mom. She was phenomenal,” Brooks told reporters, according to US. “[I was] gone so much on the road [during our marriage], there were things I guess she was [trying to tell] me that I didn’t hear until this biography. It’s rare you get to hear the other side. I just saw her and I think I hugged her harder than I ever have now that I know things that either I didn’t hear or that she didn’t say until now.”

In a 1993 interview, Brooks “admitted he had been unfaithful during this marriage to Sandy Mahl,” reports Global News.ca.

Garth told DeGeneres in that long ago interview that Yearwood “is somebody who I always enjoyed being around, and we had a lot more in common than I ever dreamed we did and we started seeing each other after the divorce, after we came off tour.”

