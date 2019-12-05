Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani’s Ex-Husband: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Gavin Rossdale is best known as the lead singer of Bush, but he’s also Gwen Stefani’s ex-husband. Rossdale has only been married once. The two have three children, and he has a fourth child from a previous relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gavin Rossdale Said His Divorce From Gwen Stefani Influenced His Music

Gwen Stefani was Gavin Rossdale’s only wife. They were married for 20 years, had three children, and divorced in April 2016. Bush released its seventh album, Black and White Rainbows, shortly after the divorce. He said it informed his songwriting, according to Entertainment Tonight. Some of the songs he wrote shortly after the divorce never made the cut, though.

“There were certain songs that weren’t right,” Rossdale said. “They were written for me to write, in the purest sense. Just to write to kind of escape my life a little bit or to understand it.”

The couple split up in August 2015, and Stefani soon started a relationship with Blake Shelton, a fellow coach on The Voice. Rossdale had only kind words about Stefani during his interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying their shared goal is the happiness of their children.

“She’s amazing, so why would I think anything less?” he said.

He told InTouch Weekly in May 2019 that he wants Stefani to be happy.

“It was a lovely 20 years, and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious. The unconditional love she shows me is so powerful. It’s one of the greatest gifts, and I’m grateful for her every day.”

2. Gavin Rossdale’s Girlfriend, Natalie Golba, Is a Russian Model

Gavin Rossdale’s girlfriend is Natalie Golba, a 26-year-old model from Russia. Her Instagram page said she is also a chef and nutritionist. She has 319,000 followers.

The couple made their red carpet debut in May 2019 during a premiere of John Wick 3, according to PEOPLE. Rossdale is 54. Rossdale’s band Bush performed a song, Bullet Holes, for the film’s soundtrack.

3. Gavin Rossdale Learned Daisy Lowe Was His Daughter When She Was 14

Daisy Lowe, Gavin Rossdale’s oldest daughter, grew up believing her father was someone else. Lowe’s mother, Pearl Lowe, told her daughter the father was her ex-lover, fertility specialist Bronner Handwerger, and made Rossdale her godfather, according to Hello Magazine. When she was 14, she learned neither her mother or Handwerger shared her blood type. She asked for a paternity test, and learned Rossdale was her dad.

At first, their relationship was rocky.

“I now have a really good relationship with my father,” she told the Evening Standard in 2014. “It’s been blossoming for the past year but it really happened over Christmas. We got to spend time together.”

Daisy Lowe is a 30-year-old model. She recently participated in a launch of makeup for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collection in London on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. During the launch event, she even got to pose with a person dressed as C3PO and R2D2.

She was born in Primrose Hill, London, to Rossdale and his then-girlfriend, Pearl Lowe. Pearl Lowe was a singer-songwriter turned fashion designer, according to Vogue. Daisy Lowe had an early start to her career. When she was only 2, she participated in a music video for Curiosity Killed the Cat. She also made an appearance on the sleeve of a single, Plastic Bag, by Leigh Bowery’s Minty. After a photo shoot for Teen Vogue in 2003, an talent scout spotted her in Camden. She was signed to Select Model Management at age 15.

4. Gavin Rossdale Has 4 Children & 3 Are Gwen Stefani’s Kids

Gavin Rossdale’s kids range in age from 5 to 30. He and Gwen Stefani had three children together. Rossdale and Stefani’s children are son Kingston Rossdale, age 13, son Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, age 11, and son Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, age 5. He also has a daughter from a previous relationship, Daisy Lowe, age 30.

He shared a photo of all four children together for his birthday October 30, 2019.

“I am in heaven – Grateful for these 4 miracles,” he wrote.

His kids chimed in, sharing their own birthday posts.

“Happiest birthday dad @gavinrossdale we all love you with all our hearts and we are very lucky you made us,” Daisy Lowe wrote in an Instagram post.

Kingston Rossdale also shared a photo with his dad on Instagram.

“I love you so much dad!! Happy birthday!!!” he wrote.

Rossdale told Entertainment Tonight he tries to keep his children out of the media spotlight.

“It’s just spending time with them … just corralling them, and being with them, and protecting them by just your presence that I think accounts for a lot,” he said. “…For me it’s just about spending really good time with them and just, like, letting them know they’re the center of the universe. That’s it.”

Gavin Rossdale’s personality allowed him to often win arguments with his band, Bush, he told Backbeat in 2011.

“When you come from bands, especially if you write the songs in the band. We had a rule in Bush, if you loved something it would win out, you could even convince the other three. Since I’m such an emotional person I could often win out. A bit of a cheeky democracy really. It worked the other way too, if someone really felt something, we’d all go, okay. We’d choose our battles,” he said.