Giant Eagle Hours Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020

If you’re having friends and family over for a New Year’s Eve bash, there’s plenty of time to pick up any supplies that you may have forgotten. Giant Eagle stores will remain open on New Year’s Eve until 9 p.m.

But stores will close earlier than normal on New Year’s Day. A public relations spokesperson confirmed to Heavy that Giant Eagle stores will close at 6 p.m. on January 1, 2020, in observance of the holiday.

Store locations will open on New Year’s Day at their regular times. Most stores open around 6 a.m., but it does vary by location. If you’re planning on doing early morning shopping, it’s recommended that you check with your local store for exact hours. Click here to find the one closest to you.

One of the services Giant Eagle provides on its website is a section dedicated to recipes. There is a list of dinner ideas for every day of the week, heart-healthy recipes, vegetarian dishes, desserts, appetizers, and meals made to appeal to children. In the lead-up to New Year’s Eve, the chain has also been sharing drink ideas for party hosts on its social media pages.

For example, Giant Eagle shared a recipe for its Bourbon Cherry Smash drink on December 30. The recipe calls for mixing cherries, bourbon, orange liqueur, simple syrup, lime juice and bitters in a cocktail shaker. The drink is topped with cherries and lime wedges.

Giant Eagle is a regional chain with more than 400 locations operating in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana. According to its website, the company employs more than 32,000 people. The chain includes GetGo, which is a line of convenience stores and gas stations that offers a fuel rewards program.

The Giant Eagle brand also encompasses Market District, which is described on its website as a “format that invites customers to experience an exploration of food that is inspiring and enjoyable and includes an array of gourmet, specialty and organic foods.” Some of these stores contain restaurants inside and curbside grocery delivery. The first Market District location opened in 2006 in Pittsburgh. There are now 13 of these locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana.

