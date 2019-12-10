Are Gina Kirschenheiter and Her Husband Back Together? No.

On tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina tells her mother that she is calling off her divorce.

The synopsis for Season 14 Episode 19 has everyone curious whether or not Gina is still with her husband, Matt Kirschenheiter.

Here’s what we know:

Gina Is Dating New Boyfriend Travis Mullen

Gina is no longer with estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter. Instead, she is dating a new boyfriend, Travis Mullen.

Matt and Travis met at the Real Housewives of Orange County panel at BravoCon in November. Gina told panel host Amy Phillips, “Matt sat down with Travis… It was really weird for me… But he said, ‘Don’t worry, he’s a really nice guy.’”

When Matt first learned that Gina was dating Travis, he was “not having it,” she explained to People. “It created a bad situation between him and I.”

Matt eventually wanted to meet Travis because he spends time with his three children. Gina explained, “[Matt] wanted to meet him because he’s around the kids… He accepted this was happening. Sometimes Matt can be stubborn but he always does at the end of the day put the kids first.”

Luckily, things seem to be going well for Gina and Travis. She is quoted by People as saying, “We just really clicked from very early on… We have the same perspective on a lot stuff and a lot of the same values.”

Matt & Gina Are Legally Married Until December 31

According to Bravo TV, the former couple is legally married until December 31, 2019, even though their divorce was finalized in August.

Gina filed for divorce from Matt in April 2018. As Bravo notes, “Things seemed to be extremely amicable for the former couple as they went through their divorce proceedings, with Gina often expressing how much love and respect she will always have for her ex. The RHOC parents could also often be seen out together as a family with their three young children, Nicholas, Sienna, and Luca.”

In June, however, the couple hit a bump in their proceedings when Gina filed a protective order against Matt, just two days after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. The restraining order is continued until January 15, 2020.

In September, E! reported that Matt had pleaded not guilty to the domestic violence charges. His attorney shared in a statement, “These are just allegations brought by the DA, it’s not evidence of a crime, Matt maintains his innocence… He denies the allegations. He’s a fantastic father and a family man. His motivations have always been his family and his kids. Whatever happened was an unfortunate event.”

During her talk at the BravoCon panel, Gina admitted this year has been full of ups and downs. She continued, “I’m in a good relationship, a healthy relationship … I’m trying to co-parent with Matt and doing the best I can. It’s hard.”

At this point in time, Gina has been awarded primary physical custody of their children. Matt sees the kids on the weekends.

Be sure to tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Tuesday nights at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Does Kate Chastain Really Quit ‘Below Deck’? Fans Hope Not