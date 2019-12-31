Is Golden Corral Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

As we say goodbye to 2019, you might be getting a craving for a buffet of food to enjoy before your new year’s resolution kicks in. If that’s the case, we have good news for you; most Golden Corral locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day. Some locations are even serving up a special menu, though hours and menu do vary.

Golden Corral New Year’s Day Hours & Brunch

Most Golden Corral locations will be serving up a New Year’s Day brunch starting at 10 a.m. on January 1st, which will include Mimosas, roast beef, ham, jumbo shrimp, and more. If this sounds good to you, be sure to call your location first, since some menus and hours may differ based on franchising.

Hours on New Year’s Eve vary, but most locations are open until at least 7 p.m. with the regular menu. You can find your nearest Golden Corral location here.

Golden Corral News & Specials

Only a few more days left in 2019! Spend them with family and friends over good food. With over 150 options, everyone will find their good mood food. pic.twitter.com/MAE8CX2tgj — Golden Corral (@goldencorral) December 27, 2019

There are over 450 Golden Corral locations in the United States, and it is largely a franchise operation, meaning that locations have choices in whether they are open or not for certain holidays. Most restaurants are currently offering a 3-day weekend menu promotion, served Friday and Saturday after 4 p.m. and Sunday after 11 a.m. The menu includes fish fry Friday, Prime Ribs on Saturdays, and smoked sirloin on Sundays.

If you’re not feeling like eating out but would still like to order Golden Corral, you can order online meals to go here. There are also catering options available. Options for take-out include salads, pizzas, fried chicken, family meals, desserts, drinks and sides like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and dinner rolls.

Golden Corral’s Camp Corral Fundraiser

Golden Corral hosts an annual fundraiser for Camp Corral. The camp aims to help send children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen military service members to camp for a week in the summer for free. Of the campers that Camp Corral has hosted, 89 percent have a parent who is wounded, ill, injured, or fallen due to military service. Twenty-four percent have one parent who has served. There are 17 Camp Corral locations in the US.

In 2019, the goal for the fundraiser was raised to $2.5 million, and it ran from April 1 to June 2 in all of the nationwide restaurants. Restaurant guests were able to participate through the purchase of $1 or $5 Camp Corral stars that were displayed within the restaurant, and guests that purchased the $5 star were able to receive a free fountain beverage on their next visit. Expect the same type of fundraiser in 2020, possibly with different perks.

“We are passionate about supporting our nation’s military families,” said Lance Trenary, president and CEO of Golden Corral and chairman of the board for Camp Corral in a press release. “We are indebted to our military for the sacrifices they have made so that we may enjoy incredible freedoms. We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to the men and women of our military and their families who have given so much for us.”

Donations can also be made at the Camp Corral website and through text donations, which debuted for the fundraiser in 2019.